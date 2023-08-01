When you're the GOAT of women's tennis and expecting your second child, no ordinary baby shower / gender reveal party will do. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian undoubtedly knew that and had to plan ahead to make it special. If a professionally produced YouTube video documenting the celebration, group choreographed dance sequence with your friends and family, dunk tank, and numerous photo ops stations with balloons galore aren't enough… you better throw in a prank before actually revealing your baby's gender.

As Ohanian explains in the video, he decided to fill their gender reveal cake with a yellow center to leave his wife and daughter, Olympia, 5, completely confused. “I'm doing this,” Ohanian says, “because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jellybean” (their nickname for the baby). “She will cut into this cake,” he continues, “probably be disappointed, and hopefully, hopefully appreciate my troll.”

The prank goes as planned (although it's tough to tell how much Serena appreciated the fake-out). Then they get to the real gender reveal — an elaborate drone light show that finally reveals the happy couple will be having… a girl!

With two daughters, numerous jokes about having a doubles tennis partner for life are likely to ensue, so I'll spare you that here. (I'm sure Richard Williams had some grandpa jokes to that effect) But just know that if your own gender reveal party simply featured a cake with a blue or pink center, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are now forcing you to step up your game.