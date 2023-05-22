Roma and Salernitana meet on Italy’s top flight! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Roma-Salernitana prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Roma (17-8-10) is currently in a three-game unbeaten run. The Wolves secured a goalless draw against Bologna in their last domestic battle, but Jose Mourinho and company are going to the Europa League finals and will be facing Spanish team Sevilla.

Salernitana (8-14-13) secured a 1-0 win against Atalanta in their last game, which ended a run of eight draws in their 11 games prior to that. The Garnets can move one spot up and overtake Emploi if they get the three points on the road here in Stadio Olimpico.

Here are the Roma-Salernitana soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Roma-Salernitana Odds

AS Roma: -250

US Salernitana 1919: +650

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Roma vs. Salernitana

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, Bet365, Onefootball

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Roma Can Beat Salernitana

AS Roma has been fairly impressive so far this season, but their run of five winless games has put them in the seventh spot, missing out on a chance to join European competition next season.

The Giallorossi stunned Bayer Leverkusen with a 1-0 aggregate victory in the Europa Conference League semifinals. Edoardo Bove secured the only goal in the two legs. Roma played safely in the second leg, holding on to a goalless draw while maintaining a defensive game. In their match at the Bay Arena, Roma only had 28% ball possession, one total shot, and one corner kick. The Red-and-Yellows put their focus on defense, tallying 17 tackles, nine interceptions, and 29 clearances while winning 65 total duels.

While Jose Mourinho will know winning Europa League automatically secures a Champions League place for Roma next season, he will want to ensure his side remains in the top seven places in Italy. Back in Serie A, Roma got draws against Milan, Monza, and Bologna while acquiring defeats from Atalanta and Inter. Only two points separate Roma from Atalanta, but La Magica still has three games to play.

Mourinho has his side set up to be pragmatic as always, and their 12 goals conceded at home are tied for the lowest in the league, along with Inter Milan and Bologna. Roma still has an impressive 10-2-5 record at home, where they have blasted 24 goals. Roma’s record for the season stands at 17-8-10, with AC Milan holding a five-point lead and Inter Milan having a seven-point edge.

Roma’s outstanding defensive acumen and an extra day of rest should give the Wolves a big advantage to take the win here. Salernitana has not won the past three matchups against Roma, and their last victory was way back in January 1999. AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Marash Kumbulla, Ebrima Darboe, Diego Llorente, and Rick Karsdorp are all most likely out of this game with injuries. Roger Ibanez, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini have doubtful statuses. Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Leonardo Spinazzola will be intent in getting goals for the club. Chris Smalling, Ola Solbakken, and Bryan Cristante will be also hoping to make a difference in this match.

Why Salernitana Can Beat Roma

Salernitana goes into this fixture after a 1-0 Serie A win versus Atalanta. In that match, Salernitana managed to get 52% possession and 10 shots at goal with four on target. Antonio Candreva’s goal off an assist from Krzysztof Piatek bailed the Garnets against La Dea to snatch the important three points in the 93rd minute of the game. Salernitana was also solid on the defensive end, getting 14 tackles, six interceptions, 14 clearances, and 54 duels won.

Over their last 12 fixtures, Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana has scored 18 times. The Seahorses had a lot of deadlocks during that stretch, which includes draws against AC Milan, Bologna, Inter Milan, Torino, Napoli, and Fiorentina. The Garnets have spent much of the season with an eye over their shoulder at the relegation zone. However, with an eight-point gap established, they may finally feel safe and leave the relegation struggles to Lecces, Spezia, Verona, Cremonese, and Sampdoria.

Since late February, strong and steady form from the Granata saw them take three points off Monza, Sassuolo, and the aforementioned Atalanta and they will have an eye on doing the same to Roma. Prior to that stretch, Salernitana had just grabbed a win over Lecce (1-2) in 2023.

On the other hand, Salernitana has not been particularly proficient at securing clean sheets, only securing seven clean sheets all season long. Salernitana is tallying 15.5 tackles, 8.8 interceptions, 18.9 clearances, and 3.7 saves per game. The hosts have become very organized under Sousa, taking their average to 1.6 goals conceded per match. Salernitana will have their 2-8-7 road record challenged here in Rome, as they have only scored 16 goals in 17 travels.

If the guests are to get anything from the game, they will likely have to present an attacking threat of their own. Paolo Sousa is expected to hand the offensive keys to Boulaye Dia, who has 15 goals and six assists this campaign. Piatek, Antonio Candreva, and Tonny Vilhena have combined for 13 goals while Erik Botheim, Domagoj Bradaric, Flavius Daniliuc, Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Lassana Coulibaly have combined for 12 assists.

Diego Valencia, Domen Crnigoj, and Federico Fazio are still out injured. Piatek, Vilhena, Daniliuc, Norbert Gyomber, and Lorenzo Pirola will need to be careful not to pick up additional yellow cards in this game or else they will serve a suspension.

I Granata will possibly kick off with a 3-4-2-1 system this time and select Guillermo Ochoa on goal, while Dia, Cabdereva, and Gregoris Kastanos provide threats as attackers.

Final Roma-Salernitana Prediction & Pick

Roma will be adamant to keep their ground in front of their home fans. Roma will keep this a low-scoring one but ensure that the victory is theirs.

Final Roma-Salernitana Prediction & Pick: Roma (-250), Under 2.5 goals (-116)