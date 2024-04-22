The first Tekken 8 Challenger Event for Tekken World Tour 2024 known as Electric Clash 2024 saw 25% of the top 32 players use two specific characters. Based on the event's database, these players mainly used Dragunov and Feng in their attempt to fight their way to the top. But why could that be?
Since the game's launch, Dragunov quickly became popular with players due to his hard-hitting moveset. The White Angel of Death is a ruthless military man who can break your skull and turn adversaries into pretzels with his variety of submission moves. Because of his lethality, players find him easier to play in the competitive scene. Dragunov is the type of fighter who can quickly end fights by simply throwing a few solid punches.
As for Feng, he's somewhat of an unpredictable matchup. The Chinese warrior, despite receiving minor nerfs from his previous builds in older games, is still quite effective due to his moveset. His switch-ups from high to low aren't easy to read. Feng also utilizes an unorthodox style of kicking making it more difficult to analyze his movement tendencies. Given these circumstances, players tend to take advantage of his unpredictability to keep their opponents always thinking.
Tekken 8 players who used Dragunov and Feng at Electric Clash 2024
As mentioned earlier, a big chunk of the top 32 players in Electric Clash 2024 used either Dragunov or Feng during the tournament. To be specific, five players used Feng while four others used Dragunov.
Kkokkoma (Feng)
Kim “Kkokkoma” Mu-jong was the winner of Electric Clash 2024 who used Feng alongside Azucena to claim his right to the throne. Hailing from South Korea, his visit to Canada was worth it after winning the prize pool worth approximately $1,700. During his Finals matchup with FearOfSilence, Kkokkoma swept his foe in a 2-0 outcome. The first bout saw the champion win 3-0 rounds, on the other hand, he won 3-1 rounds in the second match. His Feng reigned supreme on April 20, proving that the Chinese warrior is still a force to be reckoned with.
FearOfSilence (Dragunov)
Taylor “FearOfSilence” Cummings came up short on Saturday after getting annihilated by Kkokkoma's Feng in the Finals of Electric Clash 2024. Nevertheless, he achieved second place while using only Dragunov throughout the tournament. His Finals loss breaks his winning streak after emerging victorious in two consecutive tournaments prior. Fear previously won a couple of Tekken 8 tournaments in March, Bum's Birthday Bash 2024 and PAX East 2024 Arena.
JoKa (Feng)
Back when he was still playing Tekken 7, Hasan “JoKa” Rehman was a renowned Feng player. Fast forward to the present day, JoKa is running the same main and is still finding success in events. The British Pakistani player recently ranked amongst the top four in Electric Clash 2024.
Honorable Mentions
Several other players played as either Dragunov or Feng in Electric Clash 2024. Here's a full list:
- Rebrand (Feng)
- Phatens (Dragunov)
- Janver (Feng)
- P0pefran (Feng)
- BoosterBlast (Dragunov)
- OneKenBoi (Dragunov)
