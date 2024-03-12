At the recent 2024 Academy Awards, Hayao Miyazaki, the renowned co-founder of Studio Ghibli and master filmmaker, secured his second Best Animated Feature trophy for his film “The Boy And The Heron,” People reports. While many celebrated Miyazaki's win, it wasn't without its detractors. Shameik Moore, known for his role as Miles Morales in “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” expressed disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) following his film's loss, simply tweeting “robbed.”
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024
Moore's tweet hinted at his snubbed feelings after his movie fell short against Miyazaki's film. Despite his initial reaction, Shameik Moore later showed grace by acknowledging the winners and the impact of his film, stating, “Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”
Christopher Miller, one of the writers of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” also chimed in, expressing pride in the team's work and recognizing the significance of their contribution to cinema. Miller acknowledged the loss to Miyazaki's film, referring to him as the “greatest of all time” (GOAT).
Miyazaki's victory with “The Boy And The Heron” marks another accolade in his illustrious career, adding to his previous wins, including the iconic “Spirited Away,” which also claimed the Best Animated Film award. Despite his absence at the ceremony, Miyazaki's impact on animation and storytelling carries a continuous impact.
While Moore's initial reaction showcased disappointment, his subsequent acknowledgment of the winners and the enduring impact of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” highlights his maturity and sportsmanship in the face of defeat.