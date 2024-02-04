Like all Swifties, Shaquille O'Neal wants a seat next to Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl and expresses love to her artistry.

Shaquille O'Neal's request for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl is every Swiftie dream.

Amid her Super Bowl debut, the basketball legend has expressed his desire to snag a VIP seat next to Taylor Swift during the game. In an exclusive chat with TMZ Sports, Shaq made his intentions clear. Hoping to score a premium spot in Swift's suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Sunday.

“Hey, Taylor!” Shaq cheerfully exclaimed, expressing his admiration for the pop star.

While many are vying for the coveted spot, including Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis Kelce is playing in the game, Shaq remains determined to secure his place next to Swift. He even pledged his support for Travis and the Kansas City team during the big match.

Aside from his Super Bowl plans, Shaq hinted at his annual bash, Shaq's Fun House. Like the Super Bowl, it promises star-studded appearances. Alongside Diplo and Lil Wayne, Shaq teased the possibility of other big-name artists. With Snoop Dogg potentially making an appearance.

More than that, Shaq shared his pride in his daughter, Me'Arah, who was recently selected to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game. A girl dad and a legend at that.

As the Super Bowl excitement builds, Shaquille O'Neal's call to watch next to Taylor Swift adds another layer of anticipation to the event. With Allegiant Stadium set to host the epic showdown, fans eagerly await the star-studded spectacles both on and off the field.

Now, we wait if we're going to see a Shaq x Swift reaction during the Super Bowl.