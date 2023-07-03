Jake Burger of the Chicago White Sox has been arguably the team's best hitter, but he said his wife had a key role in him fixing his swing on Saturday.

“She drew a whole diagram and everything,” Jake Burger said, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times. “She was really proud of it, so I have to give her credit.”

Burger hit a home run in the White Sox's 8-7 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. He said that his wife's coaching showed a flaw that he fixed.

“There was definitely a little issue with how I was setting up,” Burger said, via Van Schouwen.

The White Sox's win over the Athletics moved them to 37-49. They currently sit in fourth place in the American League Central, 5.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, who are tied for first place. The Detroit Tigers are 1.5 games ahead of the White Sox.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the White Sox. Them being in the American League Central is keeping them in the race for the playoffs. Because of that, the White Sox could be one hot streak away from being in contention for the division. The Twins have had many chances to run away, and they allowed the Guardians to catch them. The Tigers do not seem strong at all.

Burger's offense has been one of the bright spots for the White Sox this season. If he can stay hot, while some other key players step up for Chicago, they could be in the playoff conversation.