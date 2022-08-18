It has been quite some time since Ms. Marvel ended on Disney Plus. Since then, Thor: Love and Thunder has been shown in theaters, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is next in line. But before that film shows, a new series just made its debut, and what a wonderful surprise it has been. Here’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 ending explained to help shed light on what happened with Marvel’s latest hero.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 ending explained

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s first episode starts with Jennifer Walters practicing her argument in front of her colleagues. Right after, she breaks the fourth wall, talks straight to the audience, and tells them about how she turned into a Hulk.

In a flashback, she is shown driving with her cousin, Bruce Banner, and talking about Captain America’s virginity. A spacecraft suddenly appears out of nowhere and causes the car to crash. Jennifer wounds her arm and rescues Bruce, only for his inhibitor to go haywire. Bruce’s blood spills on Jennifer’s open wound, which causes her to blackout. She wakes up at night near a bar and proceeds to its bathroom. After being freshened by some local girls, Jennifer is accosted by some local guys. This incident causes her to transform into a Hulk and she blacks out again.

Unlike the night before, Jennifer wakes up in a beach house in Mexico owned by Bruce, now in his Hulk form. He tells Jennifer that his blood is now infused with Gamma radiation, giving her the ability to become a Hulk. Bruce then tells her that she needs to stay in the beach house so she can control her transformation, starting with a test that will trigger her stress.

Bruce’s experiment causes Jennifer to go angry and transform into a Hulk. This surprises the Avenger because they discover that she doesn’t have an alter-ego inside her. Instead, Jennifer says it’s just her mind inside a Hulked-out body. This moves Bruce to teach Jennifer how to control her abilities properly, starting with a meditation session.

The following day, the pair go on a series of training sessions and tips on how Jennifer can master her Hulk-form. Evidently, Jennifer is showing how skilled she is than Bruce. This culminates in Jennifer confronting Bruce about returning to her normal life, a thought he is clearly against. Right before leaving, Jennifer shows she can transform at will and objects to the idea of becoming a superhero. This leads to a tense argument and a fight breaking out between the two.

After breaking Bruce’s bar, the pair agree to a truce. This leads Bruce to allow Jennifer to leave and go back to her normal life. At that point, the scene cuts back to Jennifer talking back to the audience and heading back to her job as a lawyer.

In the courtroom, Jennifer’s closing statement is interrupted by Titania. As the villain raises a ruckus, she is confronted by Jennifer’s Hulk-form, which stops her from causing more damage. After stopping Titania, she then delivers her closing statement.

In a post-credits scene, Jennifer is back in Bruce’s bar and drinking with his cousin. She’s drunk and crying about Steve Roger’s virginity. This leads Bruce to admit that Rogers lost his virginity in 1943. Jennifer then comes out as not being drunk and ecstatic that Captain America is not a virgin.

What just happened? A She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 recap

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law mainly deals with how Jennifer Walters gains her abilities from Bruce Banner. What follows is a story that shows how she controls her Hulk-form and a lot of exposition from Bruce which explains their relationship as cousins and Gamma-infused individuals. After the flashback, viewers are then taken to the courtroom where Jameela Jamil’s Titania makes her debut. A short fight ensues and the episode ends with nothing much after that.

In a nutshell, She-Hulk episode 1 does its job of setting up Marvel’s latest hero and her place in its universe. It does this feat by carefully blending exposition, comedy, and familiar events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The result is a debut that sticks its landing and offers a promise of a bright future for the character down the line.