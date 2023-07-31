On Monday, July 31st, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that's paying out over 11-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 31st.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +1131 or +232 for (LAA-ATL) & +270 (BAL-TOR)

Shohei Ohtani is not just a great pitcher, but also a great hitter. He leads the majors in home runs with 39, with a batting average .302, a SLG of .680, and an OPS of 1.083. This indicates that Ohtani is getting on base whether he is hitting the ball or not as he has registered 66 walks in 391 at bats this season.

Charlie Morton has had some recent struggles coming into this matchup with the Angels. In his last two games, he has given up eight runs on 12 hits with eight walks and only five strikeouts. This doesn't bode well at all coming into this matchup against a potent offense and a very special hitter in Shohei Ohtani.

While the Braves have a strong pitching staff overall, they have struggled to keep opponents' offenses in check recently. In their last three games, they have allowed a total of 18 runs. This could make it difficult for Morton and the Braves to prevent Ohtani from getting hits and extra bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr 2+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best hitters in the league, with a .335 batting average and 24 home runs. He has shown the ability to get extra-base hits, such as doubles and triples, which would count toward his total bases. Additionally, Acuna Jr. has been making a serious push for the National League MVP Award, which highlights his importance to the Braves.

Griffin Canning takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels who has pitched well in his last two starts. His previous two starts however haven't been as great. In his last four games total he has given up 13 runs on 21 hits with five home runs in that span. Canning also gives up a ton of hard contact with an exit velocity of 83.5 mph, balls hit 95+ mph at 27.3% and barrels/BBE at 5.7% not to mention he is walking 2.7 batters per nine innings pitched. Canning will give Acuna Jr. ample opportunities to get on base in this matchup.

Bo Bichette 2+ Total Bases

Bo Bichette is known for his impressive hitting skills. He has a .318 batting average and has shown the ability to hit for extra bases, including doubles and triples as he has 43 extra base hits on the season. Bichette's power and ability to drive the ball make him a threat to get multiple bases in a game, especially in tonight's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

Kyle Gibson has had a decent season with a 9-6 record, but he has shown some vulnerability on the mound. He has a 4.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and has allowed 11 home runs. While on paper Gibson is having a fine season for the Orioles, it's his metrics that are letting him down. Much like Canning, Gibson gives up a ton of hard contact with an exit velocity of 82.7 mph, balls hit at 95+ mph at 29.8, Barrels/BBE of 5.1% with a low swinging strike rate of 10.8%. Seeing as how Bo Bichette does very well making contact, he's got a good matchup ahead of him to get 2+ total bases this evening.

Gunnar Henderson 2+ Total Bases

Gunnar Henderson has been on a hot streak recently, where he has recorded three hits with two doubles in his last two games alone. This positive momentum could carry over into the game against the Blue Jays, increasing the likelihood of Henderson getting multiple bases.

While Chris Bassitt has had a solid season, he has shown some vulnerability on the mound. He has a 3.91 ERA and has allowed 19 home runs. This suggests that he can be prone to giving up extra-base hits, which plays in Henderson's favor. Henderson's ability to hit for power could lead to him getting multiple bases against Bassitt as Henderson has 16 home runs on the season.

Henderson has only had limited action against Chris Bassitt in his career but he has done well against him. He has gone 2-for-3 with one home run and four RBIs against him. If he is able to keep his continued success against the struggling Chris Bassitt then Gunnar Henderson should get over this mark this evening.