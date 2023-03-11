My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

WWE has a ton of talented female superstars on the roster who don’t get the praise they deserve. In a division that’s so stacked, it’s hard for each superstar to get their shine. Unfortunately for them, there also aren’t many championships to fight for. They only have two singles titles and one set of tag team championships. In comparison, the men’s division has six singles titles and two sets of tag team championships.

It took WWE a long time to introduce the Women’s Tag Team Championship. For a while, the female superstars would only be fighting for one or two championships, so introducing a set of tag team titles was refreshing. Unfortunately, WWE has done a terrible job booking the tag team championships. The titles fail to stay relevant and have had more than a few unmemorable reigns.

It may be time for WWE to introduce another women’s championship. WWE’s female superstars should compete for another singles championship, and they should compete for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

I believe coming up with a mid-card championship for the women’s division would give a bigger spotlight to the superstars who aren’t in the main event scene. Superstars like Liv Morgan, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more would benefit from a new championship. Even main eventers like Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Ronda Rousey can compete for it. Over the last few months, a handful of female superstars have been asked about the possibility of WWE introducing a championship like this.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley was asked if WWE could possibly introduce a Women’s Intercontinental Championship in the future.

“I mean, it wouldn’t hurt,” Bayley said. “It would be nice to have another title but I think it’s just gonna take time. You know, when we wanted those women’s tag team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them. So if that’s what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it’s going to be a benefit to the division.”

A few months ago, while she was 24/7 Champion, Dana Brooke said in an interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston that she wanted to turn the 24/7 title into a new Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

“I’ve been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC title,’ Brooke said. “We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women’s titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it’s not secondary, it’s just another thing to pour your heart and soul in.”

Even Raquel Rodriguez believes WWE should eventually introduce a Women’s Intercontinental Championship. While talking to NBC Sports Boston, Rodriguez says it would be a huge step forward in the women’s division.

“I think that would be something so great for the women’s division, especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division,” Rodriguez said. “We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds, different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American Championship for the women would be something, you know, a huge leap forward for the women’s division and wrestling in general.”

It’s been over four years since WWE introduced the Women’s Tag Team Championship. There’s no better time to debut a new mid-card championship for the women’s division than now. WWE’s women’s division is stacked, and some superstars are criminally underused. Triple H has done a great job with the women’s division since he’s taken over creative, but he can take it a step further. Superstars like Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae, Emma, and Dana Brooke deserve better. Introducing a new championship gives a direction for these superstars and allows them to get more television time as well.

Time will tell if WWE ever does decide to introduce a new women’s championship anytime soon. Some fans may complain that WWE has too many belts, but I don’t think that applies to the women’s division. They don’t have many titles to compete for. Also, if a superstar is on a dominant run, similar to Bianca Belair, that’s one less title to go after. The number of championships in the women’s division can definitely go up. Do you think WWE should introduce a Women’s Intercontinental Championship?

