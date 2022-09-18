Candace Guide: Should you pull for Candace in Genshin Impact

In this Candace Guide, we talk about on whether or not you should pull for the 4-Star Character Candace in Genshin Impact.

Coming in version 3.1 is Genshin Impact’s newest 4-star Hydro character, Candace. She is an accessible tank support who has the unique ability to grant melee characters Hydro Infusion during the duration of her Elemental Burst, which we imagine would make her a niche pick for many builds in the future, sealing her position until we get someone like her again in future updates. This is the third infusion-granting ability next to Chongyun and Bennett’s, and it could be plausible that Hoyoverse completely forgot that this was a thing, until two years after the game was released.

Candace Guide: Why You Should Pull For Candace

Candace is a 4-star rate-up character that comes along with Cyno’s Banner and Venti’s Rerun, which can be a good thing for many players. Cyno is already a powerful Electro DPS by himself, while Venti is a long-time pillar of the top metagame. If you’re planning to pull for either of those, you’re likely to get Candace.

If you’re wondering about Candace’s own performance, she’s a stellar support character for certain characters who want Hydro Infusion, or those who already have infusions but want to enhance the damage of their Normal Attacks.

Here are more reasons why Candace is a good pull:

You like her design and/or gameplay. You want an accessible character who can tank and support at the same time. You want to experiment with Hydro Infusions on many characters, including Candace herself. You want to look like a lance player from Monster Hunter. You’re pulling for a 5-Star in these banners, anyway, so might as well pull for Candace.

Why you should skip this banner

It’s tough to say this, but outside of Infusion shenanigans, Candace really doesn’t do much, if any, to most teams. Her shield is lackluster when it comes to actual utility, and her Hydro damage on swap in her Burst has a limit of only three procs per burst. This lack of power outside of her infusion might suggest that Hoyoverse knows something that they needed to balance Candace’s abilities this much.

This means that it’s not a necessity to pull her immediately, and it could be wiser to simply wait for her to spook you on many of the 4-star pulls you will encounter.

Here are more reasons why you would rather save your primogems this time:

You do not like her design and/or gameplay. You don’t want to risk breaking your pity counter when pulling for Candace. You don’t like to play teams that rely on Elemental Infusions. You don’t think you have any use for most of the other characters in the banner.

Summary

Candace can be a hit-or-miss character depending on what type of player you are, but it’s certain that she’ll be a mainstay on many people’s accounts. After all, wouldn’t it be funny to see Bennett deal Hydro damage, and subsequently hit a massive Vaporise right after? In any case, if you end up picking up Candace, either because you pulled for her or you got her for pulling for either Cyno or Nilou, then you should check out next our guide on what the best weapon build and the best artifact build for Candace in Genshin Impact.