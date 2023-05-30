Silver Wolf is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character. Check out our Silver Wolf guide for the best Traces, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Silver Wolf Guide

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum character following the Path of Nihility. Her banner will be on the first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1, beginning June 7th after the maintenance lasting until June 28th, 2023.

Silver Wolf Abilities and Traces Guide

The priority for leveling her Abilities is Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Normal ATK.

As a Nihility character, Silver Wolf specializes in debuffing enemies. Her debuffs come mainly from her Skill, which adds Weaknesses of an ally’s type to the target enemy, as well as reducing the enemy’s DMG RES.

Her Ultimate comes next, which decreases the enemy’s DEF and deals single target Quantum DMG.

Her Talent has an element of randomness, as it can implant one of three Bugs: reduce ATK, reduce DEF, or reduce SPD.

The description for Silver Wolf’s Normal ATK may denote that it implants Bugs, but leveling it up only increases the DMG and not the base chance of the Bug implant, hence it’s lowest on the priority list.

Silver Wolf Light Cone Guide

Values displayed are at Refinement Level 1.

It’s expected that her Signature Light Cone, Incessant Rain, is her best-in-slot.

Incessant Rain

Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 24%. When the wearer deals DMG to an enemy that currently has 3 or more debuffs, increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%. After the wearer uses their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to implant Aether Code on a random target that does not yet have it and was hit by the ability. Targets with Aether Code receive 12% increased DMG for 1 turn.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, the free 4-star Light Cone that we get from a Version 1.1 event, is a great F2P choice.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 20%. When the wearer attacks DEF-reduced enemies, regenerates 4 Energy.

The following are also more accessible choices if you’re not rolling for Incessant Rain.

Eyes of the Prey

Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 20% and increases DoT by 24%.

Good Night and Sleep Well

For every debuff the target enemy has, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 12%, stacking up to 3 time(s). This effect also applies to DoT.

Silver Wolf Relics Guide

Prioritize the following Main Stats:

Body: ATK%

Feet: SPD

Planar Sphere: ATK%

Link Rope: ATK%

Prioritize the following Sub Stats, in order:

ATK%

SPD

Break Effect

Thief of Shooting Meteor is the recommended Relic Set for Silver Wolf.

2-Pc: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

4-Pc: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates 3 Energy.

Pair it with the Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Set.

2-Pc: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 145 or higher, the wearer’s Break effect increases by an extra 20%.

Silver Wolf Team Comp Guide

Silver Wolf is a Nihility character, and her role in a team is no different from other Nihility units. However, due to her Skill only applying Weaknesses from Elements in the party, you can opt to minimize the number of Elements. A mono-Quantum team is not yet possible due to there only being three total Quantum characters, Silver Wolf included, so you can run a party with two elements.

Quantum DPS (Seele or Qingque)

Obviously, Seele is the better choice here, but if you have a beefed-up Qingque that can serve as the sole damage dealer in a team, then you’re in luck.

Silver Wolf

The subject of this guide. Due to her having only two Elements to draw from when applying Weaknesses, your DPS has a big window to deal a ton of damage when it does roll into Quantum.

Support-Healer Pair with the same Element