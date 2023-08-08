The passing of Sinéad O’Connor on July 26th in a south London flat sent shockwaves globally— triggering both grief and admiration for her music and activism.

O’Connor had created music that left an indelible mark and courageously shed light on sensitive topics like clerical sexual abuse, along with health issues such as menopause and hysterectomies. Mourners recall her as someone who voiced what they couldn't express. The later singer took the heat of it and never recovered her career.

At her funeral in Bray, County Wicklow Ireland, mourners gathered to bid farewell and celebrate her life one last time. The public procession along Bray’s seafront underscored her deep connection with the town, her home for over a decade.

The cortege, led by a van playing Bob Marley & The Wailers' “Natural Mystic,” moved through the crowd-lined path. Adorned in flowers, the hearse passed, followed by vehicles carrying O’Connor's relatives, flowers strewn by the appreciative crowd. The crowd also applauded and sang “Nothing Compares 2 U,” paying tribute to her iconic hit. Banners with heartfelt messages underscored the sentiment: “Thanks Sinéad. Rest in power.”

Earlier on, a private funeral led by Umar al-Qadri created a space for prayers and moments of reflection. “Just as Sinéad O’Connor brought diverse souls together through her art, so have you orchestrated a symphony of unity during her final journey.”

O’Connor's switch to Islam led her to adopt the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Even Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina, showed up at the funeral service. Higgins fondly remembers Sinéad O’Connor, emphasizing how her life and work truly left a lasting mark on the Irish people.

For many, Sinéad O’Connor's life and work held deeply personal significance. On her final day, thousands fostered unity and reverence, showcasing the multifaceted impact of her life, art, and activism.