Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

JJ Redick appears destined to land a coaching job sooner rather than later. He’s already been linked to possible gigs around the NBA, such as the Toronto Raptors head coaching job. However, Redick is the shocking betting favorite to replace Doc Rivers with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Betonline.

Redick’s odds currently sit at +300, in front of Mike D’Antoni (+350), Monty Williams (+400), and Nick Nurse (+500).

JJ Redick currently runs a podcast and appears as an ESPN analyst. The 38-year old is well-respected around the NBA world, having last appeared in an NBA game in 2021. He’s regarded as one of the best three-point shooters of the past generation, and has demonstrated great basketball I.Q. since joining the media.

However, taking over Doc Rivers’ job with the 76ers would be quite the challenge for a first-time NBA head coach. Philadelphia is a passionate sports town with fans who won’t shy away from letting players and coaches know when they are frustrated. If Redick struggled at all in his first season, he wouldn’t hear the end of it. That said, Redick enjoyed a long and impressive career in the league, so he would likely be able to deal with the noise.

In the end, there are no guarantees that JJ Redick will be the next 76ers head coach. At the moment, though, he is the betting favorite ahead of longtime NBA coaches like D’Antoni and Williams. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Redick, who has emerged as a popular head coaching candidate around the league.