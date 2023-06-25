SJ Earthquakes and Saint Louis City lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our SJ Earthquakes-Saint Louis City prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

San Jose Earthquakes (7-6-6) are in fifth place in the Western Conference and have stepped up in the pitch. The Earthquakes were demolished 4-1 by Houston Dynamo in their previous game. The Quakes are also hoping to get a series of wins after their five-game unbeaten run was halted.

The Louligans (9-1-5) have a top-seven record in the MLS, ranking second in the West with a +12 goal differential. However, St. Louis City is on a four-game winless run, which included 3-1 losses to Nashville and Real Salt Lake in their last two outings.

Here are the SJ Earthquakes-Saint Louis City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: SJ Earthquakes-Saint Louis City Odds

San Jose Earthquakes: -120

Saint Louis City SC: +270

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch SJ Earthquakes vs. Saint Louis City

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why SJ Earthquakes Can Beat Saint Louis City

San Jose Earthquakes have been in excellent form this season and have been defensively astute over the past month. The Goonies have the 12th-best record in the MLS, and they also have a top-five record in the Western Conference. Aside from the hosts, they trail Los Angeles FC, Seattle, and Houston in the West.

San Jose Earthquakes go into their upcoming match with their first loss after five games. The Houston Dynamo debunked the Quakes in a 4-1 scoreline in the BBVA Compass Stadium last timeout. In that game, the Quakes had 45% ball possession, eight total shots, six corner kicks, and 85% accurate passing. Carlos Akapo was the lone scorer for the Earthquakes, while Amine Bassi, Corey Baird, and Thorleifur Úlfarsson (2) scored for the Orange Crush. 26 fouls and seven yellow cards were committed in the whole game. Jeremy Ebobisse, Ousseni Bouda, Judson, Jackson Yueill, and Jack Skahan were booked with yellows.

San Jose remains unbeaten in their nine home matches this season. They have drawn thrice and won on six occasions, scoring 13 times while also conceding only five goals. It will be a tough task for San Jose to keep an unbeaten record at the Earthquakes Stadium. The Quakes will try to avenge the Saint Louisans, who beat them 3-0 in their first face-off last March.

There will also be some roster depletion for Luchi Gonzalez's squad. Nathan is out with an ACL injury, while Michael Baldisimo is dealing with an upper-body injury. Judson is suspended for his yellow-card accumulation. Cade Cowell is out as he represents the USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, and Miguel Trauco are back after suiting up for international duties.

Cristian Espinoza will once again lead the attack as he looks to add to his eight-goal and four-assist tally. Jeremy Ebobisse has seven goals while the trio of Jamiro Monteiro, Carlos Gruezo, and Cade Cowell have two assists each. Carlos Akapo and Miguel Trauco have two goals each.

Why Saint Louis City Can Beat SJ Earthquakes

St. Louis has been a revelation in the MLS right now. The club has nine wins and two draws in their first 17 matches this season, sitting in second place in the Western Conference table. Saint Louis has 35 goals scored and 23 goals conceded to rack up 29 points. Their +12 goal differential is one of the top marks in the league, tied with Nashville and Columbus Crew.

The Louligans are still licking their wounds after a 1-3 loss to Real Salt Lake in Citypark. Despite having 48% ball possession, 11 total shots, and four corner kicks, St. Louis just found one goal from Nicholas Gioacchini, with an assist from Jakob Nerwinski. Diego Luna scored in the first half while Damir Kreilach bagged a brace in the second half. Four players from St. Louis City, namely Nerwinski, Jared Stroud, Tomas Ostrak, and Lucas Bartlett got yellow cards in the match.

St. Louis has been decent in their travels. St. Louis scored 11 goals, bagged 10 points, and tallied a 3-1-4 record on the road. The St. Louisans will be keen to put an end to their road struggles, where they currently have an active six-game winless run, including a 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup.

Joakim Nilsson, Eduard Lowen, and Joao Klauss remain absent from Bradley Carnell's squad, as both are dealing with knee and quad injuries. Jon Bell is also questionable with a foot injury. St. Louis would need to match their outputs of 13.6 total shots, 10.1 successful dribbles, 4.9 corner kicks, and 1.9 goals per game to start a series of wins on the road.

The duo of Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss have five goals each and they are looking to add to their tallies. Nicholas Gioacchini tops the team with eight goals, along with one assist. Jarod Stroud has also added three goals and leads the team with four assists. Tomas Ostrak and Indiana Vassilev have four goal involvements for Mound City. The team remains perfect at the penalty spot (4/4) and has converted one goal out of 15 free kicks.

Final SJ Earthquakes-Saint Louis City Prediction & Pick

Both teams are hoping to get all maximum points to maintain a steady playoff spot in the West. Saint Louis will continue their struggles on the road while San Jose finds redemption at home.

Final SJ Earthquakes-Saint Louis City Prediction & Pick: San Jose Earthquakes (-120), Over 2.5 goals (-148)