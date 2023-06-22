RSaint Louis City and Real Salt Lake lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Saint Louis City-Real Salt Lake prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Saint Louis City (9-2-6) sits at the top of the Western Conference and is having a remarkable season. The St. Louisans are trying to stop their three-game winless run, which includes a 3-1 loss to Nashville last timeout.

Real Salt Lake (6-5-7) is in the seventh spot of the West, garnering 23 points from 18 games. Unlike the hosts, the visitors are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which includes a 1-2 win against DC United.

Here are the Saint Louis City-Real Salt Lake soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Saint Louis City-Real Salt Lake Odds

Saint Louis City: -125

Real Salt Lake: +280

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -170

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch Saint Louis City vs. Real Salt Lake

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Why Saint Louis City Can Beat Real Salt Lake

Saint Louis City SC comes into this match still leading the MLS Western Conference with a 9-2-6 record, tied with LAFC in points (29). The St. Louisans have pounded 34 goals and posted a +14 goal differential.

It most recently dropped a match at Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday. In their group against the Music group, both teams almost had equal possession, but Nashville had a slight edge on passes (383 to 357). St. Louis can only come up with one goal out of 13 total shots, three corner kicks, and four big chances. Nicholas Gioacchini equalized Hany Mukhtar's goal in the first half. However, after Kyle Hiebert's indirect red card, Mukhtar converted twice to secure a hat trick.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 4-0. St. Louis is hoping to preserve its outstanding home record. They have a 6-1-2 record at Citypark, where they scored 23 goals to lead the league, tied with Atlanta United, and gave up just seven. They have a +16 goal differential at home, the best mark in the league.

Saint Louis has a 4-4-2 record in the past 10 games, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal, and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game. Bradley Carnell’s men have gone three consecutive games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine since their 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo on June 4. Despite that, Saint Louis City reached an average of 2.00 goals scored in their games.

Carnell will still hand the offensive keys to Nicholas Gioacchini. The 22-year-old American forward has seven goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored four goals over the past 10 games. However, Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss, Eduard Lowen, and Jon Bell are out with injuries.

Why Real Salt Lake Can Beat Saint Louis City

The Cobalt and Clarets are unbeaten in four games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. RSL has a 6-5-7 record, claiming the last playoff spot in the West. They have picked up 23 points from 18 games.

Salt Lake maintained their fine run of results last time out with a 2-1 win at DC United. In that match, RSL had 62% ball possession, nine shots on target, five corner kicks, and four big chances in the match. The Claret and Cobalt took advantage of Steve Birnbaum's red card which reduced DC to 10 men. Pablo Ruiz and Daniel Musovski converted for RSl, with Andrew Brody and Andres Gomez claiming the assists.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men are unbeaten in four games, winning thrice, including a 3-2 win over LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup quarterfinals on June 8. In the past ten matches, RSL has a 3-2-5 record, averaging 1.0 goals, 5.4 shots on goal, and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game. Real Salt Lake have a good record of 6 undefeated games in their last 7 encounters in Major League Soccer On average, Real Salt Lake have conceded 1.56 goals in their last matches in the MLS.

There are several injury concerns for RSL. Zack Farnsworth, Erik Lee Holt, Braian Ojeda, Rubio Rubin, Jefferson Savarino, Anderson Julio, and Pablo Ruiz are out for Real Salt Lake. Bryan Oviedo and Marcelo Silva are questionable heading into the match.

This will be a tough challenge for RSL, but they should feel confident with their 4-2-3 road record. Daniel Musovski is expected to lead the line, along with Damir Kreilach, Jesper Loffelsend, Andres Gomez, and Maikel Chang. 13 players have made either a goal or assist for RSL.

Final Saint Louis City-Real Salt Lake Prediction & Pick

Roster reductions due to injury concerns and international duties will hurt RSL. Saint Louis should revamp once more and get a win to start another string of good results.

Final Saint Louis City-Real Salt Lake Prediction & Pick: Saint Louis City (-125), Over 2.5 goals (-170)