Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Houston Dynamo-San Jose Earthquakes prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Houston Dynamo (7-3-7) sits in the sixth spot in the Western Conference and is currently enjoying a productive season. The home side edged Los Angeles FC to a narrow 1-0 victory last week. The Dynamo is hoping to extend its three-game winning streak.

San Jose Earthquakes (7-6-5), on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up on the pitch in this MLS campaign. The Earthquakes were held to a 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers in their previous game. The Quakes are also hoping to lengthen their five-game unbeaten run.

Here are the Houston Dynamo-San Jose Earthquakes soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Houston Dynamo-San Jose Earthquakes Odds

Houston Dynamo FC: -145

San Jose Earthquakes: +330

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Why Houston Dynamo Can Beat San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo has also been at its robust best in recent weeks and will look to step up yet again on Wednesday. The Dynamo posts the 13th-best record in the MLS, garnering 24 points from 17 games played. Houston is also sixth in the West, ahead of Salt Lake, Vancouver, and Portland.

The Dynamo will want to continue from where they left off last time out with a 0-1 MLS triumph against Los Angeles FC. In that game, Houston Dynamo managed 29% possession, 12 shots at goal with three of them on target, and five corner kicks. The only player to score for the match was Micael, who converted in the 23rd minute. The game was observed to be rough, as both teams combined for 31 fouls, eight yellow cards, and a red card for Kwadwo Opoku who got booked in the 79th minute. The Dynamo now got the league double over the Falcons, whom they beat with a 4-0 result just four days prior.

Although both teams are evenly matched at the moment, Houston Dynamo has a good record against San Jose Earthquakes. The Orange Crush won 16 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 10 victories. El Naranja will be building from its 6-1-1 record at home, where they have scored 13 goals and gave up just two in eight games.

Houston Dynamo FC looks back on their last three matches with six points to show for their efforts. Against St. Louis City, they were left empty-handed in a 3-0 defeat, but they avenged themselves by beating Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup quarterfinals by a 4-1 scoreline. The Orange Crush claimed four wins in their last six Major League Soccer matches at the Shell Energy Stadium. They came through these games with a record of one draw and one defeat, in which they conceded two and scored ten goals.

Houston Dynamo haven't lost in 7 of their last 8 home matches in Major League Soccer. Also, the team has been conceding an average of 0.25 goals in their home league matches. Ben Olsen would be battling Luchi Gonzalez for the third time, but he has not won the previous two battles. It will also be a tough match, considering that Ifunanyachi Achara, Teenage Hadebe, and Tate Schmitt are out in this match with injuries. Adalberto Carrasquilla and Xavier Valdez will be absent as they are suiting up for international duties.

Nevertheless, Amine Bassi is looking to add to his seven-goal tally in the MLS. Hector Herrera has three goals and three assists for the team. Corey Baird has two goals and two dimes for the Orange outfit.

Why San Jose Earthquakes Can Beat Houston Dynamo

San Jose Earthquakes have been in excellent form this season and have been defensively astute over the past month. The Goonies have the 10th-best record in the MLS, and they also have a top-four record in the Western Conference. They only trail Saint Louis City, Los Angeles FC, and Seattle in the West.

San Jose Earthquakes go into their upcoming match unbeaten in their previous three matches, which started off with a 0-0 draw against Colorado Rapids. They went on to beat Philadelphia Union by 2-1, before sharing the spoils with Portland Timbers in a 0-0 draw. In their match against Portland, the Quakes had 55% ball possession, 12 total shots, and seven corner kicks, but found it hard to convert these opportunities into goals.

In their last six Major League Soccer away matches, the Earthquakes failed to win more than once. Instead, they have drawn two and lost three, scoring six while also conceding nine times. It will be a tough task for San Jose, seeing they only have a 1-3-5 road record with eight goals scored and 15 conceded. The Quakes will try to secure the league double, as the previous meeting between the two teams did end in a 2-1 victory for San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose Earthquakes have achieved just 2 wins in their 26 most recent away games in Major League Soccer. On average, San Jose Earthquakes have scored 0.89 goals in their last away matches in the domestic league.

There will also be some roster depletion for Luchi Gonzalez's squad. Nathan is out with an ACL injury, while Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, and Miguel Trauco will suit up for international duties. Cristian Espinoza will once again lead the attack as he looks to add to his eight-goal and three-assist tally. Jeremy Ebobisse has seven goals while the trio of Jamiro Monteiro, Carlos Gruezo, and Cade Cowell have two assists each.

Final Houston Dynamo-San Jose Earthquakes Prediction & Pick

Both teams have outstanding records as of late and they will clutch tight on to their unbeaten runs. However, Houston has an excellent home record that they cannot afford to lose to a San Jose team that struggles on the road.

Final Houston Dynamo-San Jose Earthquakes Prediction & Pick: Houston Dynamo (-145), Over 2.5 goals (-140)