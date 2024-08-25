The Chicago Sky were seconds away from defeating the Las Vegas Aces, but A'ja Wilson made a last-second layup to give her team the win. Even though it may have been a tough loss, Angel Reese quickly bounced back, and let the fans know on X, formerly Twitter, that all is well and the team is still going to keep fighting.

“If it was easy, everybody would be doing it. we good! #skytown ,” Reese tweeted.

Reese had another big game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 22 rebounds, making it her third game in a row where she had 20+ boards and the only WNBA player to accomplish that feat.

Sky, Angel Reese lose at the buzzer against the Aces

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Chicago Sky 77-75 with a buzzer-beater layup from A'ja Wilson. The Aces led by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, but the Sky began to fight back. Chennedy Carter made a three-pointer to cut the Sky's deficit to three points with 37 seconds, and after getting a stop on defense she made another three with a second left to tie the game.

That's when Chelsea Gray passed the ball to Wilson and went up with the layup to win the game. Wilson finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Aces, while Carter finished with 21 points for the Sky.

With the loss, the Sky are still holding on to the 8th playoff spot, and the Aces are still in fourth after losing their two previous games. Angel Reese has been leading the Sky through this run with her play on the boards, and she's made them a surprise team that could possibly sneak into the postseason.

The Aces are looking to stay on track and move up the standings as they're on the road to winning their third championship in a row.