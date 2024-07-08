The Chicago Sky (8-12) were unable to secure the sweep over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, but Angel Reese still managed to steal the headlines with her history-making performance. She tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds in the 84-71 defeat, earning her whopping 13th straight double-double to surpass all-time great Candace Parker and set a new WNBA record.

Reese is humbled to achieve such a feat, especially since she had to outdo a legend like the three-time champion and two-time MVP in order to reach this double-double mountaintop in her first season.

“She's the GOAT,” Reese said of Parker after breaking her 14-year-old record, via the espnW Instagram account. “Just being able to be named with an amazing player like that is always special to me.”

Although nobody else in the league can match the popularity of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, her fellow rookie and franchise pillar has been a prominent co-star during the 2024 campaign. Like Clark, Reese has helped her squad leap into the playoff picture while also etching her name in the history books. They are billed as future WNBA superstars, but they are both already undeniable faces of the league.

There is little time to enjoy the moment, however. Following a home matchup against the Atlanta Dream this Wednesday, the Sky will embark on a grueling stretch in which they battle the New York Liberty (twice) and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Angel Reese will need to stay locked in and maintain this top form in order for Chicago to come out of that gauntlet feeling satisfied.

Judging by her red-hot run, the 22-year-old appears to be up for the challenge. She has handled a substantial workload to this point, so more on-court adversity might just be further fuel for Reese.

Angel Reese is leaving her mark in this landmark era for the WNBA

The No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has never been shy about announcing her presence in the sports or pop culture spheres, and she remains committed to building a lasting legacy. Leaping above Candace Parker is a surefire way to ensure that her game is not overshadowed by her brand.

Reese is posting 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals (had four versus the Storm) per game this season, putting herself firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation. A 41.8 field goal percentage leaves something to be desired for a forward, but the 2023 national champion is nevertheless making a significant impact on the Sky.

If she continues to fill up the stat sheets and help Chicago win games, then Angel Reese will keep hearing her name mentioned in the same breath as Parker and other WNBA legends. She looks to extend her preeminent double-double streak when the Sky host the Dream in Wintrust Arena Wednesday afternoon.