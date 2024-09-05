Angel Reese has skyrocketed into fame in the past couple of years with her LSU women's basketball national championship and rivalry against Caitlin Clark. However, the short-term conversations about the Sky rookie can be quite repetitive at times. Thankfully, there were some fresh questions asked about her plans outside of her Fever rival and the WNBA ROTY award.

It is no secret that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are both the 1A and 1B when it comes to the WNBA ROTY award. Everybody knows the Sky and Fever phenoms' feelings about these given that it is asked after almost every game that they finish or a record that is shattered. But, questions about their personal lives and ambitions are not usually asked. Her podcast ‘Unapologetically Angel' alongside Maya Reese gave big bombs about her willingness to marry in the future.

“I want to be married, but like, I'm not having kids until I'm married. But also, I want to be able to establish myself as a businesswoman enough that my man knows. And, I think that's one of my biggest flexes going into a relationship. A man knows I'm not coming in for no money,” she declared.

The Sky rookie's achievements so far

Aside from her standing in the WNBA ROTY race, Reese held the longest double-double streak in league history. She shattered the record set by Candace Parker. Along with these accomplishments with the Sky, her legendary status with LSU women's basketball and the endorsements she has amassed give her a pretty sizeable net worth. In fact, the rookie out of the Sky system is estimated to have roughly $1.8 million.

Clearly, she wants all of this money to grow and that will likely be the case because of how great of a player she is. In line with that, Reese's goal is to create an empire and continually increase her valuation.

“I'm not coming at you because you got this, this, this, this. I'm coming to you because I really like you. And, I really want to be with you, and I love you, and I see something in you. I feel like we can build an empire,” she added.

Clearly, Reese is a woman with a lot of ambition and it shows from her LSU women's basketball days to the Sky. At this point, it won't be a question of if she gets to build that empire. Instead, people should be asking when she will accomplish it given her acumen on and off the court.