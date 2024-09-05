When it comes to the 2024 WNBA Draft, it is monumental for many reasons with two in particular being the emergence of the No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and No. 7 being Angel Reese who the two have a “rivalry” with each other. There was some people who were shocked that Reese fell to seventh since she was highly touted in college where as the Chicago Sky are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, the LSU product spoke about why she was selected at that pick.

Reese would speak about this topic on her show “Unapologetically Angel” where her co-host would ask about the craze of her being in Rookie of the Year conversations. The 22-year old would say that she didn't expect all the frenzy cause of the pick she was selected at, especially when people thought she “was not ready for the league.”

“My whole thing was like, when I got drafted No. 7. So I'm like, cool, the pressure is not even on me because I'm drafted seven, so the pressure shouldn't be up there,” Reese said. “So I'm like, all right, cool, I can just hoop, Ss I don't know when, like, it started to just break out where I was just in Rookie of the Year conversations. … Everybody told me I was not ready for the league. And that's why I got drafted seven. They told me I wasn't ready. I wouldn't play, I would've gotten cut from training camp, I wasn't, like, I was not ready. It wouldn't translate.”

Angel Reese discusses her rebounding skills with the Sky

Despite their being an argument about Reese's shooting, she has been a double-double magnet averaging 13.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field. In fact, she has shattered the record for most rebounds in a single-season in her rookie year recording 434 boards and there is still seven games left in the season.

“Coming into the [WNBA], I just knew my motor… offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds is something I know I can always do. I knew it was going to translate right away,” Reese said. “A lot of people think it's because I get my own rebounds when statistically it's not.

“A lot of people think it's because I'm the tallest on the court when I'm not the tallest on the court. Just being able to go down there and bang and do things a lot of people don't want to do [helps me thrive].”

The Sky's next game will be against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night.