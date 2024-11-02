Roughly a month after parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon, the Chicago Sky have found their new team leader. The Sky are hiring former Las Vegas Aces Assistant Coach and Head of Player Development Tyler Marsh as their new Head Coach. Chicago's move has the WNBA world buzzing, and star forward Angel Reese posted a sharp, one-letter reaction on social media following the news.

“W.” Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tyler Marsh joins the Sky after serving the Aces for three seasons, where he helped Las Vegas win two back-to-back championships and amass a 77-29 record. One major player development project Marsh is credited with is the improved play of All-Star guard Jackie Young.

Marsh worked with Young on the court and in the film room and helped her go from five made threes on 25 percent shooting accuracy in 2021 to 50 made threes on 43.1 percent accuracy in 2022, per the Aces' official WNBA site.

Before his stint with the Aces, Marsh served the Indiana Pacers for two years as assistant coach focusing on player development under Nate Bjorkgren and Rick Carlisle. Before that, Mash was an assistant video coordinator and player development coach for the Toronto Raptors and won a championship alongside Nick Nurse in 2019. He also spent three seasons coaching in the NBA G League and played collegiately at Alabama Birmingham.

Tyler Marsh's player development skills should serve the Sky well. Two of Chicago's most promising players, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have plenty of room to grow, and Marsh should be able to help them get closer to achieving their full potential.

Reese looks excited to work with Marsh following her emotional reaction to Teresa Weatherspoon's departure.

The star forward comes off an impressive rookie year with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It will be exciting to see how Tyler Marsh works with Reese and the rest of Chicago's roster as they continue their quest to bring a championship back to the Windy City.