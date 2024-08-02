Angel Reese is leading the WNBA in double-doubles so far in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, and Stephen A. Smith is ready to crown her with an end-of-the-season award. During First Take, Smith made an honest opinion on what he thinks about Reese's season so far.

“Angel Reese, she may be Rookie of the Year. She's special,” Smith said. “Let me tell you this right now, I don't care what anybody says, because she can play, she's no scrub, she's a walking double-double. Marketing ability matters, and if you can have that girl on the team, make sure you do it, because that's going to elevate the popularity of the sport, and a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Throughout the season, Reese and Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark have been the only two in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, but the Chicago forward may have the lead in many people's eyes.

Angel Reese is elevating the Chicago Sky in her rookie season

Angel Reese has done her big one since being drafted by the Chicago Sky, and she's been doing it all in the paint. Reese maintained a double-double streak in 15 straight games and surpassed former WNBA player Candace Parker on the list for most consecutive in a season. Reese currently leads the WNBA with 17 double-doubles and could break Tina Charles' rookie record of 22 in a season.

One thing that Reese has excelled at is grabbing offensive rebounds, where she leads the league in that category with 4.7 per game. She's second in rebounding behind A'ja Wilson, which is good company to be in as a rookie. Not only do the outsiders believe that she should win the Rookie of the Year award, but her teammates have been supporting her as well.

“Barbie’s Rookie of the Year. There’s no other way to put it,” Chennedy Carter said after Reese recorded her 12th double-double. “She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we’re facing. I’m telling you, Barbie’s Rookie of the Year, for sure.”

Many people didn't expect the Sky to be this competitive this season, but they have surprised the league with a 10-14 record and competing for a playoff spot. Reese has a solid case for Rookie of the Year, but Clark is right beside her as she's trying to lead her team to a playoff berth as well. The two rookies have been compared to each other before they were even drafted, as they had several battles in college.

It will be interesting to see how the final stretch of the WNBA season goes and which player between Reese and Clark will make the leap to take home the award.