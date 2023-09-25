The Chicago Sky were stunned when head coach James Wade announced that he would be leaving the team to join the Toronto Raptors in the NBA as an assistant coach midway through the 2023 WNBA season. The Sky tabbed Emre Vatansever as the interim head coach and he guided the Sky to the playoffs where they lost in the first round in a sweep against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Following their playoff elimination, the team announced that Vatansever would not be returning as the team's head coach or general manager. It appears though as if the Sky have found their choice for head coach in Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

Two questions will define Sky's offseason: Who will be head coach?

As per Costabile, the Sky have been in discussions since August with Teresa Weatherspoon to become their next head coach. Weatherspoon has spent the last three seasons on the New Orleans Pelicans bench as an assistant coach. She was originally hired as a player-development coach but was eventually promoted to full-time assistant. The Pelicans had let her go this offseason.

Prior to that, Weatherspoon served as both an assistant coach and head coach of the Louisiana Tech women's basketball team. Weatherspoon was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019.

She played in the WNBA for eight seasons and was a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. She was one of the WNBA's original players during their inaugural season in 1997. She played for the New York Liberty for seven seasons before finishing her playing career in 2004 with the Los Angeles Sparks.