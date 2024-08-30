The Chicago Sky (11-19) are reeling going into Friday night's historic matchup versus the surging Indiana Fever (15-16), losing their last four games. And now, they and the many fans who will be tuning in to see the latest chapter of this rivalry are getting dealt a big blow.

Chicago's leading scorer Chennedy Carter is being ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, according to Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. Although the 25-year-old guard is enjoying a terrific comeback campaign, her 2024 season is most likely to be remembered for her encounter with Fever phenom Caitlin Clark.

Carter shoved the Rookie of the Year favorite to the ground well after a made basket, causing quite the commotion around the country. Some viewed it as a welcome to the WNBA moment, while many others perceived it to be a direct message to Clark based on Carter's demeanor and subsequent comments.

Things were chippy between both players throughout the contest, so tension may have been building. The two teams faced each other after that incident, and there were no additional fireworks. In any case, the Sky will be without their two-way star for the upcoming showdown in Wintrust Arena.

Carter also missed Wednesday's 74-70 loss to the Washington Mystics. In its last three defeats, Chicago has been outscored by a combined nine points. The team is clinging to the eighth and final playoff slot, holding a one-game lead over the Atlanta Dream. With 10 games left in the regular season, the Sky have reached a pivotal point of the year.

The Sky and Fever are poised to have one heck of a rivalry

The squad must lean on rookie Angel Reese, the hero from the last Fever clash, if it is going to successfully defend its home court on Friday night. Even sans Chennedy Carter, anticipation is towering for what should be the final Indy-Chicago matchup of 2024.

When Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese landed on their respective franchises at the 2024 WNBA Draft, there was inevitably going to be hoopla surrounding their showdowns at the professional level. They ignited the most popular era of women's college basketball, and the 22-year-olds have not missed a beat in the W.

When Clark and Reese share the court, records are broken. They will finish one and two in Rookie of the Year voting, respectively, and probably serve as the league's main draws for the next decade-plus. Beyond tonight's game, though, their paths may not converge again this year.

The Sky and Fever are presently on two different trajectories. Chicago is 1-5 since trading Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. It desperately needs the offensive firepower and defensive toughness that Carter can bring on a nightly basis. The absence of her 17.2 points per game could make life much easier for Indiana.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.