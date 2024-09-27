A Sheryl Swoopes or Angel Reese soundbite will likely produce a bevvy of headlines on their own, but when they converge, speculation will run rampant. The timing of their latest interaction is catching the attention of many fans.

When the WNBA legend appeared on the Chicago Sky rookie sensation's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” quite an intriguing conversation took place.

“Would you coach me one day,” Reese asked, to which Swoopes replied, “I would love to… I would so love to work with you.” The four-time champion and three-time MVP also expressed her desire to work with Chennedy Carter (led Chicago in scoring this past season). Reese drew her own conclusion, one that many others will be making as well.

“So, the Chicago Sky,” the All-Star forward slyly said. “And then we get a lot of free agents,” Swoopes retorted.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee outright said she would not be Reese's coach, as the spot was filled at the time, so this could be interpreted as mere podcast banter intended to drum up interest and fuel online chatter. Or, perhaps they were hinting at an assistant coaching role. In any case, the hypothetical scenario of Swoopes manning Chicago's sidelines could technically become a reality now.

Angel Reese, Chicago will shockingly have a new HC

The Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season, hours after the latest episode of “Unapologetically Angel” was released. Reese penned an emotional post, starting with the words, “I'm heartbroken”, while Swoopes reposted comments that vehemently criticized the organization for its swift dismissal of the fellow HOF member. Those reactions, Swoopes' in particular, might dissuade fans from further theorizing.

But if the all-time great were to be brought in to lead Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter, Kamilla Cardoso and the rest of the team, chaos would descend upon the WNBA-watching world. Sheryl Swoopes has been criticized for comments and false statements she made about Caitlin Clark in the past, and the idea of her coaching the Indiana Fever star's biggest on-court rival would only send more skepticism in her direction.

There are no rumors or reports to suggest that such a union is on the cusp of forming at this time, however. Regardless of what comes next for the Sky and their fans, they are seemingly headed for a lively offseason.