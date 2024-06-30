CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky completed their four-game home stand with a 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Nevertheless, Wintrust Arena sold out of tickets yet again, and the fans were electric. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon noted the importance Sky fans have played in the team's success before Sunday's game, making an eye-opening “sixth man” claim.

“We just appreciate the community. We want to make sure that we're putting out the excitement, that we put out a great product in between the four lines. And we have nothing but great things to say [about Sky fans] because they're truly the sixth man,” Weatherspoon said before the Lynx game. “You know, we talk about that. [The fans provide] that sixth-man extra energy. The way they're showing up for us, we're truly grateful.”

Teresa Weatherspoon and the Sky understand the passion Chicago fans bring, and they want to make them proud. It seems like fans at Wintrust Arena are never short on energy. Check out the crowd's roar when Angel Reese made a free throw to seal her WNBA double-double record:

The Sky's game-day team does an admirable job of keeping fans engaged. From dance-offs to in-game competitions, Chicago provides value beyond the court. In addition, the organization slotted several big-name artists to perform at halftime. Lupe Fiasco performed during the Sky's home opener, and Lil Durk put on a brief show when Chicago faced the Indiana Fever on June 23rd.

Wintrust Arena continues to be a special place for Sky fans and players alike, and the energy does not look to stop anytime soon.

Sky want to continue their impact on the Chicago sports landscape

Teresa Weatherspoon has spoken all season about the impact the Sky want to make on the Chicago sports landscape. During a mid-June pregame press conference, Weatherspoon used an eye-opening Chicago architecture analogy to demonstrate her point.

Weatherspoon said she went on a boat tour in the city and saw young and old buildings standing next to each other. She claimed that the older buildings did not detract from the younger ones' shine. Rather, they complemented each other. In the same way, the Sky want to complement the rich Chicago sports history alongside other teams in the city.

Similarly, Angel Reese spoke on Chicago fans' all-around passion after the Sky's 83-72 June 20th win over the Dallas Wings.

“Love being in a city that loves all sports, not just football, not just men's basketball, but also women,” Reese said. “I think we've done a great job being able to bring [more attention] here. Bringing that winning culture back is what's important. That 2021 championship meant something to the city, and I want to do it again. So that's what's important.”

Reese wants to bring a similar level of excitement to the city as Michael Jordan and Candace Parker did during their time with the Bulls and Sky, respectively. Reese and the Sky have high aspirations, but they understand it will take patience and hard work. Chicago is behind the Sky, and the energy they bring to Wintrust Arena will continue to help the team ascend.