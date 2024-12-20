The SMU Mustangs made quite the statement when they edged their way into the College Football Playoff, making history as they left the Alabama Crimson Tide on the outside looking in with the new, expanded 12-team format.

Rhett Lashlee's team will have a chance to prove themselves in a big way as they face the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Saturday in the first round of the CFP action. And the environment itself will present a hurdle in itself.

That is something that Lashlee spoke to in one of his latest press conferences.

“We’ll try to do the best we can. We went indoors and cranked up the noise for half the practice for the offense,” Lashlee said. “You do the best you can. We’ve not been in this environment. We’ve had some good environments, even the championship game a week ago.”

In reality, there is only so much a team can do to anticipate a challenge like that.

“There’s really nothing you can do to prepare for it,” he said. “You just got to get there, you got to adjust to it, and you got to compete. We’re doing all the things you do to try and prepare, but obviously, it’s a huge home-field advantage, and that’s why they’ve earned the right to be at home.”

One of the key players in propelling SMU football to a victory will be quarterback Kevin Jennings.

It is understandable why so many heads will be turned in his direction in this contest, as he has completed 66% of his passes for 3,050 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, but some x-factors will also play a large role.

Here's a look at just a couple of those names.

SMU Football RB Brashard Smith could get things going on the ground early

SMU football running back Brashard Smith has been key to what SMU has been able to accomplish on the ground attack front, totaling 1,270 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns on 217 carries. He has also showcased his versatility as a pass-catcher, something that is so important to the position in the modern era, reeling in 35 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Coming over to SMU from Miami. He is a testament to what transfer portal pickups can accomplish. He's also expected to be eyed in the 2025 NFL Draft in a big way.

SMU's scoring offense currently ranks sixth in the FBS, with an average of 38.5 points added to the scoreboard per contest. The Mustangs are ranked 26th in yards recorded per play, averaging 6.36 yards per play.

Watch for Mustangs DL Jared-Harrison Hunte on the other side of the ball

Looking now to the other side of the football, SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Jared-Harrison Hunte is one of the players who is going to play a notable part in stifling the Nittany Lions on the ground. Expect Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to be forced into more passing situations than not, as SMU holds the No. 4 rushing defense in the nation.

Harrison-Hunte has been a pivotal piece of that effort, totaling 38 combined tackles (17 solo) and a single interception. He is also among the best defenders in the nation, ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle in college football by Pro Football Focus.

The defense as a unit has been solid overall, allowing an average of 20.8 points per game. That is good for 27th among all 134 FBS teams. They have also surrendered an average of 4.65 yards per play, ranking ninth among all FBS teams. Coincidentally, they are tied with none other than Penn State in that statistical area.

They will look to keep that rolling into Saturday. The Nittany Lions and the Mustangs are set to kick off at noon ET on TNT on Dec. 21.