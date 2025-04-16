The Minnesota Timberwolves have secured their place in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and franchise star Anthony Edwards is intent on making more noise during this postseason. Their run last season left more to be desired, so this revamped Timberwolves team will have their eye on the ultimate goal of an NBA Championship. Edwards has also been busy promoting his signature Adidas AE 1 sneakers, which will see another release just in time for the Playoffs.

The Adidas AE 1 quickly became the most popular and unique basketball sneaker on the market at the time of its release and fans still can't get enough of the debut silhouette from Adidas. While rumors of the Adidas AE 2 are already swirling, Adidas and Edwards still have work to do in terms of the AE 1.

Adidas hosts the 3 Stripes Select Basketball league, or 3SSB, which Edwards has been a part of since his marriage with sponsor Adidas. During the most recent outing, players were gifted the exclusive Adidas AE 1 “3SSB” as a part of their gear, keeping the shoes exclusive to the tournament. Now, we'll see a similar colorway release with the Adidas AE 1 Low “Tie-Dye.”

Adidas AE 1 Low “Tie-Dye”

This Tie-Dye Adidas AE 1 Low Releases This Weekend Full details here: https://t.co/yTPZNdpCHa pic.twitter.com/jS0O7JjFRo — Complex (@Complex) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The adidas AE 1 Low “Tie-Dye” drops April 19 for $110 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G2JkTRHOe8 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas AE 1 “Tie-Dye” comes in a strikingly similar colorway to its 3SSB counterpart, the main difference being the low-cut top of the shoe. The sneakers feature a mix of faded multi-color hues for a cotton candy hue throughout the upper. The pattern extends in an even more faded hue throughout the TPU webbed upper, giving these a great visual when worn on the court. Most recently, Anthony Edwards rocked these against the Utah Jazz in his final Regular Season game to become the NBA's three-point leader on the season.

The Adidas AE 1 “Tie-Dye” will release on April 19, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $110, making these one of the more affordable sneakers on the market considering their unique look and performance capabilities. The shoes will come in full sizing and will be available via Adidas and select Adidas retailers. Look out for Edwards to rock these as the Minnesota Timberwolves will face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

