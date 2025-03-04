Even though Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise star Anthony Edwards claims he doesn't want to be the face of the NBA, he may or may not have a choice considering his wild play on the court and blunt attitude off the court. Coming off 44 points against the Phoenix Suns and a “dunk of the year” candidate against Chet Holmgren, Edwards continues his reach with Adidas after releasing his latest Adidas AE 1 “Silver Metallic” signature sneakers, available now.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Adidas AE 1 has seen massive popularity as everyone's favorite hooping shoe over the last year, but not before being backed by a massive campaign from sponsor Adidas in branding Anthony Edwards as the NBA's latest boogeyman. His signature Adidas AE 1 is the perfect sneaker encapsulating Edwards as a player: unique, aggressive, and unmistakable.

The futuristic design of the AE 1 allows for endless color combinations and this latest offering comes in shimmering “Silver Metallic” or “Chrome” all throughout the patented TPU molded uppers.

Adidas AE 1 “Silver Metallic”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



Dropping later than expected, the Adidas AE 1 “Silver Metallic” returns in its original high-top silhouette anchored in an underlying mesh boot for comfort. The TPU upper molds to the wearers foot, offering a comfortable ride while not compromising on performance with the herringbone treaded outsole. The shoes are contrasted by a deep neon blue AE and Adidas logo gracing the tongue tab and back heel.

The Adidas AE 1 “Silver Metallic” is now available on Adidas as well as select Adidas retailers in limited quantities. The shoes can also be found on sneaker marketplaces like StockX or KICKS CREW, offering fans a chance to cop these following their initial release. They retail for $140 and can be found in kid's sizing with adjusted pricing.

What do you think of the latest AE 1 colorway?