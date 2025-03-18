Damian Lillard is ready to appear in another NBA Playoffs, his second with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he's still chasing his first taste at any NBA Championship. As long as Lillard is in the league, it will always be “Dame Time” and he's determined to once again show why he's one of the more clutch players in our game. He also owns one of the NBA's longest signature sneaker series, most recently unveiling his newest Adidas Dame 10. This summer, we'll see a “Core Black” iteration of the sneaker hit retailers.

Damian Lillard joined Adidas in 2014, signing a $100 million, 10-year deal to effectively make him the next face of Adidas Basketball. After signing an extension in 2024, the brand made him just the fourth active NBA player with a lifetime contract, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant over at Nike and Stephen Curry with his Under Armour contract.

The Adidas Dame 10 (or “X”) was first revealed just a month ago after being promoted by Adidas at NBA All-Star Weekend. The previous Adidas Dame 9 was a popular and affordable option for younger hoopers, so it's no surprise that we see a whole new slate of colorways on the way for the nine-time All-Star.

Adidas Dame 10 “Core Black”

The Adidas Dame 10 arrives in a stealth Core Black/Iron Metallic-Lucid ensemble to add to other debut editions of the new release. The shoes take a slight turn from their Dame 9 predecessor, but feature a similar futuristic and wavy design throughout the TPU uppers. The shoes also feature a reimagined outsole, made exactly to the specifications of Damian Lillard.

The Adidas Dame 10 “Core Black” will release on June 28, 2025 for a retail tag of $90, making these one of the most affordable basketball sneakers on the market given their performance capabilities at their price. They'll also arrive in full family sizing for your whole crew, so keep an eye out for these on Adidas and Adidas retailers in the coming months!