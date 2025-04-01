The McDonald's All-American Game is always a momentous occasion in the basketball world as we get a sneak peek at some of the top high school talent the nation has to offer. The game has a great track record of producing successful NBA players, not to mention legends like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. Sponsoring the event this season, Adidas provided a whole slate of unique colorways in their latest signature models.

Adidas basketball sponsors some of the biggest names in the NBA including Clippers' James Harden, Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, and Bucks' Damian Lillard. The three faces of the brand have built standalone signature lines that have been wildly successful over the last decade, so it's only right that Adidas laces the All-Americans in their latest and greatest.

Recently, Adidas unveiled the four-shoe pack for the upcoming All-American game which includes Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue 6, Harden's Harden Vol. 9, Lillard's Dame 9, and an Adizero Select 3.0 running shoe.

Adidas x McDonald's All-American Game

FIRST LOOK: 2025 adidas McDonald’s All American Game Sneakers 🍔🍟 This year’s lineup includes the D.O.N. Issue 6, Harden Vol. 9, Dame 9, and Adizero Select 3.0 👟 pic.twitter.com/l8bw6FgXs6 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

For ages humans have been trying to predict the future. We just did. pic.twitter.com/MBQmBJM8CI — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet



Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue 6 will arrive in bright neon green with neon pink accents throughout. Of the four sneakers, these are certainly the loudest and have the most pop when worn on the court. The Harden Vol. 9 will come fully in hot neon pink with a black underlaying boot, a very clean colorway for a shoe that has its silhouette speak for itself. Lillard's Dame 9 will feature a cohesive mix of neon green, pink, and black to create the most practical shoe of the bunch. The Adizero Select 3.0 is done is mismatched electric blue and neon pink for a fun change from the typical basketball silhouettes.

It's unknown whether the shoes will be releasing to the public or remain exclusive for participants of the McDonald's All-American game, but Adidas surely did a great job outfitting the athletes this year as they do each time. The McDonald's All-American Game takes place on April 1, 2025 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.