The Air Jordan 1 is arguably the most iconic and recognizable sneaker silhouette of all-time thanks to NBA legend Michael Jordan changing the way we view basketball sneakers forever. His most iconic silhouettes are the ones “His Airness” donned on the court while pulling off gravity-defying feats, but fans have seen a whole world open up with his signature Air Jordan sneakers. Now, sneakerheads will have a chance to add their own personal touch with the upcoming Air Jordan 1 “Self Expression.”

Since its inception, the Jordan 1 has been the most commonly released Air Jordan sneaker out of the classic 1-23 numbered line. Along with the low-top counterparts, the Air Jordan 1 remains a staple in fashion and street culture thanks to their wearability as a casual lifestyle sneaker. While you may not see many of them on the basketball floor, you're bound to see countless people wearing them no matter where you may live.

This upcoming Jordan 1, titled “Self Expression,” is intended for the artist in all of us. Tired of having kids or younger siblings draw on your shoes or their own? No problem, Jordan Brand has created the perfect sneaker for you.

Air Jordan 1 “Self Expression”

FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” 👀 Each pair features three layers of paint, offering various ways to customize your pair. 🎨 🗓️ Fall 2025 pic.twitter.com/bUCR0jyFJV — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 1 High “Self Expression” featuring fade-away uppers 👀

🚨 FIRST LOOK 🚨

🗓️ Releasing August 9th

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Adult and GS sizes

💰 $180 pic.twitter.com/MvHufMStit — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Air Jordan 1 OG High will return in a monochromatic look, sporting a dark slate grey upper with a sail midsole and black outsole. At first glance, the shoe seems rather tamed and will perfectly match most outfits put together around them. However, the shoes feature three layers of paint underneath the black to reveal a multitude of colors. The outer black portion is meant to be scraped away, revealing the colors underneath and allowing wearers to customize their very own pair.

The Air Jordan 1 “Self Expression” is set to release August 9, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $180. The shoes will come in full sizing as well as kid's sizing, so you won't have to worry about little ones ruining their new sneakers. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and will be available at select Nike retailers.

What are your thoughts on this unique and creative concept?