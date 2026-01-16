With Nike and Air Jordan continuing to expand their retro collection throughout 2026, fans will be treated to newly developing release dates in the upcoming weeks. Another Air Jordan 10 colorway will be added to the lineup, returning in an OG “Sacramento” Kings-inspired set for the first time since their original release in 1995.

Debuting first in 1994 clad with Chicago Bulls color combinations, the Air Jordan 10 was released in 1995 as part of the “City Series” including colorways inspired by Chicago, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Sacramento. Each city had a specific significance in the career of Michael Jordan, subtly adorning the opposing teams' colors in each sneaker.

The Sacramento Kings edition was the only predominantly black pair out of the pack, making it all the more rare among the others. The expected 2026 release will be the first time the shoes have ever returned, giving fans a chance to finally grab them for retail with original pairs fetching around $1,000 on the aftermarket.

Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento”

CONFIRMED: “Sacramento” Air Jordan 10 OG RETURNS on December 5th. ⚫️🟣 pic.twitter.com/6360u9bAzf — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) January 15, 2026

The classic Jordan 10 silhouette returns in an all-black ensemble with royal purple accents throughout. The rugged and heavy duty design of the 10 is reinforced by the tumbled leather throughout the upper, feeding into a leather mudguard and thick rubber midsole. The design is a precursor to the ever-popular Air Jordan 11, offering a simple design that was favored by NBA talents during the time.

The shoes feature a royal purple sockliner along with a white stitched Jordan Jumpman logo on the back heel. The key detail, however, is the purple and black striped outsole that features Michael Jordan's accolades such as “88 Dunk Champ” and “91 MVP/Championship” along with many more. This pair certainly stands out from a concept perspective and is one of the more underrated designs within the Air Jordan numbered series.

The “Sacramento” Air Jordan 10 is set to release December 5, 2026 for an expected retail tag of $220. The pair will come in full adult sizing and is likely to be released on Nike SNKRS app along with select Nike retailers in limited quantities. Don't miss out on your chance to own this retro release for the first time!