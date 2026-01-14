As Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand the 2026 Air Jordan Retro Collection calendar, classic silhouettes resembling nostaligic colorways from the last 25 years are finally returning in a big way. A more underrated model in Michael Jordan's signature numbered catalogue is the Air Jordan 9, returning in a rare “Flint” colorway in January 2026.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Originally released in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 marked another iconic design for lead Nike architect Tinker Hatfield. The shoes were released along schedule with the Air Jordan numbered line, but it was during the time of Michael Jordan's absence from basketball to pursue baseball. While other NBA stars rocked the sneakers, they're the only core Jordan sneaker to never be worn by MJ on the hardwood.

Still, the design holds a special place in the hearts of dedicated collectors, releasing recently in a “Powder Blue” ensemble and resurrecting the silhouette. This upcoming “Flint” colorway makes a return for the first time since its original release in 2002.

Air Jordan 9 “Flint”

Article Continues Below

The Air Jordan 9 Retro “Flint” Releases January 24th 🐺🌊 Details: https://t.co/rh0OoqJ4Wl pic.twitter.com/HGKZDYANQa — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 8, 2026

Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” Returns on January 24th More Info: https://t.co/ptpww0CxhA pic.twitter.com/wp2QOhvT2L — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) January 12, 2026



The “Flint” Jordan 9 returns in its original White/French Blue/Flint Grey colorway, a subtle but unrelated nod to the colors worn by Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. Featuring a white leather upper and french blue hits along the sockliner, laces, tongue, and eyestays, the pair is recognized by the Flint grey nubuck suede mudguard leading into a grey midsole. The outsoles are white as we see french blue branding along the back heel.

The Air Jordan 9 “Flint” or “French Blue” is set to release January 24, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $210. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app in full family sizing, available at select Nike and Air Jordan retailers. Don't sleep on your chance to grab these at retail for the first time since 2022!