Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is the owner of one of the longer-tenured signature sneaker lines, recently releasing his latest ninth iteration with sponsor Adidas, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9. Constantly thinking of fresh new ways to revitalize their brand, Adidas put together one of the more futuristic and progressive sneakers for one of their biggest talents. Next up, we see a new colorway titled “Hellcat” take shape in the Harden Vol. 9.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 officially released in January 2025 and ushered in the new era for the future of Adidas Basketball. Centering their marketing campaigns around signature athletes like Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and Damian Lillard, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 has particularly been heralded as the best-looking shoe out of the bunch.

Available in a number of colorways since their original release, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 recently dropped in a black and red “Hellcat” colorway. To celebrate the occasion, James Harden even arrived in a black Dodge Challenger to match his shoes as the Clippers hosted the Dallas Mavericks.

Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Hellcat”

adidas Harden Volume 9 “Hellcat” is releasing on April 5 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/ND5m1KYeq4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

.@JHarden13 pulled up in an Adidas Harden Vol 9 Hellcat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXYkwOkJmY — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Hellcat” arrives in a Core Black/Lucid Red-White ensemble to match the Clippers' alternate black uniforms. The shoe features a TPU molded upper with one continuous shape throughout the whole upper, which is done in metallic black here. The shoe is based in a black Adidas boost outsole with hits of red and white throughout, including throughout the inner layer. Finally, we see the black underlay done in mesh for added comfort.

The “Hellcat” Harden Vol. 9 is now available via Adidas and select Adidas retails for a standard price tag of $160. The shoes come in full sizing and are widely available now, so don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair. We should see more of these as the Los Angeles Clippers as they make their way through the upcoming NBA Playoffs.