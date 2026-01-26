As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to fight their way to another NBA Playoffs, Donovan Mitchell is having one of the best seasons of his career at 29.1 PPG, ranking sixth in the league. He's also continuing his story with longtime sponsor Adidas as the two sides prepare to release Mitchell's eighth signature name-bearing sneaker, the Adidas DON Issue 8.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Donovan Mitchell's journey with Adidas began during his entry to the NBA in 2017 as he signed with Adidas, a familiar brand considering their deal with the University of Louisville. Following his ‘Rookie of the Year' season, Adidas immediately restructured the contract to include a signature sneaker line.

The Adidas DON signature line first launched in 2019 with the Adidas DON Issue 6 favored by Mitchell for the last month. With the DON Issue 7 still available from Adidas through the rest of the season, recent outlets provided a first look at concepts for the upcoming release.

Article Continues Below

Adidas DON Issue #8

SPIDA: Here's your first look at Donovan Mitchell's eighth signature sneaker — the adidas D.O.N Issue 8 🕷️🕷️ @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/HT7fRunGtH — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 23, 2026



In mock-ups provided by SoleRetriever, we see an updated look at the upcoming DON Issue 8 silhouette. Featuring what looks to be a rubber cage in the shape of a spider's web, the “spida” concept is at the forefront given the significant of the number eight to a spider. The mock-ups are done to resemble primary, secondary, and tertiary colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but we're sure to see some loud colorways and neon hues given Mitchell's previous releases.

With no confirmed release date announced just yet, the Adidas DON Issue 8 is expected to release during the back-half of the 2026 calendar year, arriving with a standard retail tag of $120. The shoes will become available through Adidas and Adidas retailers in ample quantities, so be sure to grab the highly anticipated release before it's gone.