Not only is the Nike Air Force 1 arguably the most popular sneaker Nike has ever released, but it always remained a constant staple in the sneaker rotation of Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant. Throughout the early 2000's, Bryant received a number of player exclusive (PE) Air Force 1 sneakers. Rumors of an all-denim PE once ruled the internet and now, 20 years later, Nike will resurface the unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Denim PE.

Among a number of Kobe Bryant PE Air Force 1's released to the public, many colorways never saw the light of day and remained exclusive to the personal closet of Bryant. The Denim Kobe PE from 2006 was one of those pairs, rarely seen on the feet of Bryant and known as a pipe dream to sneaker enthusiasts.

However, Nike has made a massive effort to revive collaborations between the Nike Air Force 1 and the existing Nike Black Mamba sneaker line, indicative of numerous drops over the last year. Furthering the effort, this once-mythical sneaker will finally come to fruition in 2026.

Kobe Bryant Nike Air Force 1 “Denim” PE

This “Denim” Nike Air Force 1 PE is seen based on a solid white midsole with a vibrant blaze orange outsole. The entire upper of the sneaker is made from two differing washes of denim, with the lighter wash seen on the toebox and side panel, while a darker wash covers all the intermediate panels throughout. The Nike Air logo on the back is stitched in orange to match the stitched Mamba logo on the back heel.

Finer details will include distressing throughout the denim panels for a weathered look. The denim panels see contrast stitching in the same orange for further contrast, while the white laces accent the dark green and orange tongue tab.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 “Denim” PE has yet to receive a release date, but the shoes are expected to return for the first time in 2026, celebrating 20 years from when they were first given to Bryant. There's also no word on an official price tag, but expect a slightly elevated retail price from the usual $115 mark of a typical Air Force 1. The shoes will see a very limited release on Nike SNKRS app, so be sure to secure your pair on release day as aftermarket prices may skyrocket!

