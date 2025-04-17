After stunning the Sacramento Kings during Round 1 of the NBA's Play-In Tournament, the Dallas Mavericks have a chance to knock off the Memphis Grizzlies and stamp their ticket to the NBA Playoffs. They couldn't have gotten to this point without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and while they're moving forward without him, his presence is felt through each step of the way. Recently, Irving and ANTA released the latest ANTA KAI 1 Speed in an “Afro-Futurism” colorway, paying homage to Irving's roots and everything it took for him to get to where he is.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The ANTA KAI 1 Speed released shortly after the debut ANTA KAI 1 for Kyrie Irving and his venture into a new basketball sphere. Not only did Irving defy the status quo in joining ANTA, but he also serves as their Chief Creative Director and has complete creative input over his brand and ANTA basketball. Not only is he growing his sponsor, but he's also creating a much bigger platform for himself.

While the ANTA KAI 2 is currently out, this release features the ANTA KAI 1 in an “Afro-Futurism” colorway, paying homage to Black culture, heritage, and storytelling. Irving has always been proud of his roots and this colorway is a perfect addition to his ANTA KAI signature line.

ANTA KAI 1 Speed “Afro-Futurism”

ANTA Just Dropped the KAI 1 Speed “Afro Futurism” 😳 DETAILS: https://t.co/WUZ9Q5ZQPC pic.twitter.com/rls25nqYgZ — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

🚨NOW AVAILABLE🚨

👟Via Foot Locker 📸Anta Kai 1 Speed ‘Afro Futurism'

🎨Black/Volt/Pink 🔗https://t.co/aBnCsrPDRj pic.twitter.com/EtdeKDDqJP — Sole Reaper (@Sole__Reaper) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Afro-Futurism” KAI 1 Speed comes in an electric black, hot pink, and neon green. The shoe is primarily made of black synthetic mesh along the uppers based on a rubber treaded neon green outsole. The shoes feature green and pink contrast stitching throughout the uppers, made to symbolize tribal African patterns. The theme continues on the back heel tab as the logos are done in green and pink contrasts. The ANTA logo features a mix of both secondary colors along with the multi-color laces thrown in. All in all, this is another great colorway from ANTA that Kyrie Irving certainly had the lead hand in creating.

The ANTA KAI 1 Speed “Afro-Futurism” is now available via ANTA and select ANTA retailers for a retail tag of $125. Irving has been known to wear these on several occasions in-game, so the performance capabilities are certainly worth the affordable price point. Be sure to grab your pair before these sell out!