Charlotte Hornets' franchise star LaMelo Ball has never been one to shy away from the spotlight and his father, LaVar Ball, has known all along that LaMelo would eventually become the best Ball brother on an NBA stage. He'll see yet another release of his signature Puma MB.04, known to have some of the more wild colorways among other signature shoes around the NBA. This next release will play into his “Golden Child” persona as he continues to carve a path in the league.

LaMelo Ball first signed with Puma back in 2021 following his Rookie of the Year campaign for Charlotte. It wasn't long until the two sides released his first signature shoe, the MB.01. Since then, Puma has expanded Ball's signature to four standalone silhouettes, the latest being the MB.04.

Always releasing in a unique colorway, with collabs ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Scooby Doo, this latest gold-clad pair will offer a more regal look to match Ball's silky play on the court.

Puma MB.04 “Golden Child”

Everything @MELOD1P touches turns to gold. See for yourself with the MB.04 Golden Child available March 14. pic.twitter.com/F0xgCntHOr — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Golden Child” Puma MB.04 will arrive in PUMA Gold/Matte PUMA Gold-PUMA Black for a shimmering ensemble resembling Ball's golden touch with a basketball. The shoes feature intricate patterning throughout and spell out the theme “One of One” throughout the shoes. We see different shades of gold throughout the midsole and outsole, matching other aspects like the tongue and back heel. We see Ball's La France logo in black on the back heel along with his Puma logo along the tongue. The laces finish the look in gold for a monochromatic look.

The Puma MB.04 “Golden Child” will be available for purchase on March 14, 2025 for a retail tag of $125. The shoes will drop via PUMA and will be available at select Puma Basketball retailers.

What do you think of this latest release from LaMelo Ball?