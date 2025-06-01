It's hard to argue that there has ever been another baseball player as cool as MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. and his on-field style has influenced a generation of ball players following in his footsteps. From his backwards cap to his patented picture-perfect swing, Griffey Jr. also broke barriers when it came to baseball and crossover footwear. Scheduled to release in 2026, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 will release in a classic “Royal” colorway.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 first debuted in 1996 as an ode to Ken Griffey Jr.'s revolutionary style both on and off the field. Nike hybrid training shoes were popular thanks to Bo Jackson and the conception of the Nike Air Trainer in 1987. It wasn't long before Nike created the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 to accommodate astroturf baseball fields of the 90's and cross-training sports like baseball and football.

Originally released in the upcoming “Freshwater” colorway, this “Royal” edition pays homage to the throwback Seattle Mariners uniforms that featured a blue and gold theme throughout the late 70's and early 80's.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Royal”

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal”

🚨 RETURNING IN 2026 🚨

ℹ️ Adult ($170) + GS ($120)

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 will return in its original Royal Blue/White-Volt-Black color scheme after last releasing in 2021. The white panel throughout the upper is done in a smooth leather while the rest of the shoe is covered by Durabuck suede in blue. The shoes feature a black mesh tongue beneath blue laces as well as the iconic ankle strap with an embossed Nike logo and Griffey's No. 24 along the pull tab.

The shoes are based in an oversized white Nike Air Max outsole with hits of Volt inside the air units. The chunky soles offer durability white the outsoles feature a unique tread designed to withstand all surfaces. The shoes are finished with a black Nike logo along the toe and a vertical Nike Swoosh in Volt along the back heel.

This Nike Griffey Max 1 “Royal” colorway is expected to release sometime during the spring season of 2026 for a retail tag of $170, holding true to their value from their previous release in 2021. The shoes will be offered in adult and grade school sizing, so be sure to pick up a pair for the whole family.