Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic is currently leading NBA in scoring at 33.8 PPG and shares the shortest odds to be crowned the league's Most Valuable Player. The Lakers are also focused on a championship title, maximizing the remaining LeBron/Luka window during this season. Doncic recently unveiled a new colorway of his latest Jordan Luka 5, which could have some cryptic Dallas Mavericks' undertones.

First signed to Jordan Brand in 2019, All-Star Luka Doncic has released five name-bearing sneakers under the Jumpman alongside a secondary Jordan Luka .77 collection. Doncic has been rocking the latest Jordan Luka 5 all season with the expectation of a fresh silhouette sometime this summer.

Doncic debuted the newest colorway on Jan. 24 in the Lakers' 116-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks. He wore the pair again on Jan. 26 against the Bulls, becoming the fastest Laker to reach 2,000 points.

The newest Jordan Luka 5

On a cold night in Dallas, Luka brought the on-foot heat, unleashing a new Jordan Luka 5 colorway. On-court, LD poured in 33 points on the way to a comeback victory for the Lakers 🔥 📸: Glenn James via Getty & @SHADMILLER13 pic.twitter.com/tTP8Wg3GpE — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) January 25, 2026

Total. Control. Fresh off being named Western Conference Player of the Week, Luka Dončić had it all going in the Windy City tonight. Lacing up in his newest Jordan Luka 5 PE, Dončić hit a 46/7/11 line all while becoming the fastest Laker ever to each 2,000 points. 📸: Jeff… pic.twitter.com/naadYTCxn7 — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) January 27, 2026

The deep purple/burgundy sneakers have certainly been lucky for Doncic during this recent stretch, but fans couldn't help but notice the particular shade of purple as he debuted the sneakers against the Mavericks. Several reactions on social media claim the shade could be a mix of Lakers' purple and Mavericks' blue.

Blue tone purple bc Dallas is in his blood lol — ♡ tdr gal (@tdrgal) January 25, 2026

not to be crazy but this is the color of purple you’d get by mixing the mavericks blue and lakers purple — sarah (@slothanova) January 25, 2026



Whether or not the sneakers carry any Mavericks' undertones is still to be determined, but fans can surely expect this sneaker to drop alongside other Jordan Luka 5 colorways releasing soon. The Jordan Luka 5 is currently available for $135 at Nike and most Jordan Brand retailers.

