LeBron James and the revamped Los Angeles Lakers are rolling into the NBA Playoffs looking to bring another championship to their historic franchise. James is seemingly making history and breaking records every few games, but he's also catching up to G.O.A.T. status with his signature sneaker line as a Nike lifetime athlete. Next up, James and Nike will release one of his more viral PE's over the last year, the Nike LeBron 21 in a Deion Sanders inspired colorway.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 has seen a massive resurgence over the last two years ever since Deion Sanders landed over at Colorado Football. Nike and the NFL legend have been working to bring the classic silhouette back to prominence as they outfit the entire football program in various colorways of the sneakers.

LeBron James took notice during the 2024 NBA Playoffs as he drew inspiration from the DT Max 96 model, combining it with his latest shoe at the time, the Nike LeBron 21. Fans immediately took notice of the unique combination and almost a year later, we'll see a public release come to fruition.

Nike LeBron 21 “Prime '96”

Nike LeBron 21 “Prime '96” 🏀 🏈

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

📆 April 25th

💵 $200 pic.twitter.com/Cu1ICyDImX — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

IN HAND LOOK: Nike LeBron 21 Prime 96 👀 🗓️ April 25th

📝 HV1221-100

💵 $180

📸 @Sneakergoodsmia pic.twitter.com/YsFjnxfOhH — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James is in the “Prime Year” hybrid LeBron 21s tonight — a tribute to his 21st season and Deion Sanders’ classic Nike DT Max 96 signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/d5cg4EbcdF — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 26, 2024 Expand Tweet



The Prime '96 colorway will combine the upper of the Nike Air DT Max 96 and mesh into the silhouette of the Nike LeBron 21, coming in with the classic colorway of White/Fire Red-Black-Metallic Gold. The midsole and surrounding leather panels along the upper are true to the style of the LeBron 21, but we see the iconic midsole strap from the DT Max added over the tongue. The shoe features all the detailing seen on the DT Max, even keeping the “DT” logo along the tongue in a rubberized tab. All in all, this is one of the more inventive Nike LeBron silhouettes we've seen recently, even if it's drawing inspiration from a 1990's predecessor.

The Nike LeBron 21 “Prime '96” is set to release April 25, 2025 for a confirmed retail tag of $200, a slight increase from the standard $180 a LeBron 21 usually runs for. The shoes will be released via Nike platforms and are expected to be moderately exclusive in their nature, so don't sleep on your chance to grab these on release day.