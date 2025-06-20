The National Football League and Nike have had a strong relationship since their partnership began in 2012, recently extending their deal through the 2038 season. The NFL is at the cutting edge of sports entertainment and Nike is clearly the leading name in football gear, so it'll be exciting to see how the two sides will innovate in the coming years. Recently, they partnered on a slate of Nike Pegasus 41 running shoes for various NFL franchises.

The Nike Pegasus 41 first came out in June 2024 and was the latest Nike running shoe to feature a new Dynamic Midfoot Fit system. The lacing is connected to a midfoot band that wraps around the entire foot, ensuring support and comfort throughout the ride. The shoes also feature a new Nike reactx midsole through the heel coupled with an Air Zoom unit at the front of the foot.

The shoes have also been heralded as one of the more comfortable running shoes on the market, so it comes as no surprise that Nike sends boxes of pairs to each NFL team for players to rock the gear. Now, fans will have a chance to buy a custom colorway in accordance with their favorite team.

Nike Pegasus 41 “NFL”

FIRST LOOK: Nike is readying another Pegasus 41 NFL Pack for the 2025 season 🏈 🗓️ Fall 2025

💵 $155

This won't be Nike's first time coloring the Pegasus 41 in all 32 NFL team schemes as they released a similar pack ahead of the 2024 season. The main difference this time around will be the addition of each team's logo along the back heel of the shoe. The uppers will be done in each team's primary color, contrasted with their secondary colors, and finished on a white midsole on the Pegasus 41.

The collection is set to release prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season in the fall. The shoes will retail for $155 and will come in adult sizing, available through Nike and most Nike retailers.

