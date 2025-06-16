Nike has been resurrecting some of their most classic sneaker silhouettes from the 1990's in seeing past trends come to the forefront once again. Aside from just the Air Jordan numbered line, Nike was hard at work creating some of the most futuristic and eye-catching models throughout the decade. Recently, in 2025, we saw the return of the notorious Nike Air Flightposite for the first time in years. Come later this summer, we'll see a highly-anticipated “Dusty Cactus” colorway come to fruition on the release calendar.

The Nike Air Flightposite was designed by none other than sneaker architect and legendary Nike designer Eric Avar, who's known for iconic silhouettes such as the Nike Air Foamposite, Nike Huarache, and many of the Nike Kobe sneakers we still see today. The Flightposite, dropped in 1999, was one of its kind and tailored to players like Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and Jason Kidd.

Most recently arriving in an all-black colorway that saw massive hype around the drop, Nike will continue adding imaginative colorways to the already iconic silhouette. The “Dusty Cactus” hue was seen on-feet at a prior Nike event months ago and fans have been clamoring for more information ever since.

Nike Air Flightposite “Dusty Cactus”

🗓️ Releasing Summer 2025

2025 “Dusty Cactus” Nike Air Flightposite QS official images! 🌵🔥

The newest Nike Air Flightposite will arrive in Off Noir/White/Dusty Cactus/Persian Violet/Metallic Silver for an all-around stunning color ensemble perfectly matching the futuristic vibe of the silhouette. The shoes feature a molded foamposite upper with textured waves throughout to give the shoes an aerodynamic feel. The top of the shoe is a neoprene cover complete with a zipper, concealing the mesh tongue and lacing system underneath.

Further specs include the black treaded outsoles that feature a carbon fiber mid-foot plate in the center for maximum response and energy return. While the sneakers haven't been seen much in the NBA due to their heavy weight, we could see a greater influx this time around as Nike updates some of their materials and construction for the new release.

The Nike Air Flightposite “Dusty Cactus” is set to arrive June 26, 2025 for a retail tag of $2025. The release will come in full adult sizing and is marked as a “quickstrike” drop, so expect these to arrive on Nike SNKRS app in very limited quantities. Given their hype already, we should see prices skyrocket once these sell out and hit the aftermarket.