The Nike Air Foamposite is continuing its momentum from 2024 and steamrolling into 2025 as the classic silhouette sees a resurgence in popularity. Nike has been in the lab crafting new color ensembles and reinventing one of the most iconic basketball sneakers of all time. Rumored for the upcoming 2025 holiday, we'll see a new “Carbon Fiber” Nike Foamposite release for a captive audience.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Foamposite was designed by sneaker architect Eric Avar and debuted by Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway in 1997. The shoes were far ahead of their time in the late 90's and have clearly stood the test of time in remaining a relevant silhouette in the landscape of today's sneaker fashion.

First reported by sneaker source @zSneakerheadz, the upcoming Nike Air Foamposite will release in a carbon fiber upper for the first time ever. See some initial mockups below.

Nike Air Foamposite “Carbon Fiber”

“Carbon Fiber” Nike Air Foamposite One releasing Holiday 2025. pic.twitter.com/FVJuDoh0Ul — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) February 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

CONFIRMED: Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” releases in Holiday 2025 🗓️ 📝 HF2902-002

🎨 Black/Black-Dark Smoke Grey

💵 $230

*Mock Up Pictured* pic.twitter.com/TcrQSgJu82 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carbon Fiber has become a widely used material within Nike sneakers, usually indicating a premium build and reinforced structure for shoes, especially for basketball performance. The bound carbon pattern will grace the side of the Nike Air Foamposite, while being featured in its true form along the outsole plate. While these are just speculative mock-up images, we can expect an icy blue outsole with hits of blue accenting the rest of the sneaker.

The Nike Air Foamposite “Carbon Fiber” has been confirmed to release during the holiday season of 2025. While we're still awaiting retailer images and an official release date, we should see these drop for a retail tag of $230. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.