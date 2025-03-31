Following the success of the recent Kobe Bryant-inspired Nike Air Force 1 “Lakers Home” and “Lakers Away” release, the sneaker giant will continue expanding the Black Mamba's brand by releasing retro Nike Kobe sneakers along with venturing designs to other models. No shoe is more classic than the Nike Air Force 1 and come later this year, we'll see four new colorways release as the Swoosh continues to pay homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kobe Bryant's collaboration with the Nike Air Force 1 dates all the way back to 2007 when Nike released an exclusive silhouette featuring Bryant's portrait on the side of the shoes. Fast-forward to 2025 and Nike has been slowly returning the Black Mamba theme to releases of updated Air Force 1 colorways.

Given the success of the year's two previous releases, Nike will release a four-sneaker pack titled “Kobe Forever” in the Mamba's memory. Fans will also reminisce to 2002 when Kobe Bryant famously came to play in New York's famous Rucker Park while wearing a high-top pair of Air Force 1s.

Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe Forever”

BREAKING: Nike is releasing four Air Force 1 Low “Kobe Forever” colorways in Fall 2025 🗓️ Colorways include Black, White, Olive, and Purple. Retail will be $130 💵 Each pair features the Kobe Sheath, Mamba Mentality branding, and Kobe’s number ‘24’ on the heel 🐍 pic.twitter.com/rfGYjAokaC — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

20 years ago today, after the Lakers 3-peat, Kobe Bryant pulled up to Rucker Park in the Air Force 1s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Myoym7Cc5k — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) July 18, 2022 Expand Tweet



The Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe Forever” pack will include four completely monochromatic sneakers in Black, White, Olive, and Purple color schemes. Each shoe is dressed head-to-toe in its respective color and will feature subtle Kobe branding throughout, including his No. 24 on the back heel. The shoes will also feature the Mamba logo on the tongue and secret Kobe details throughout.

It's not likely that this will be the last of such releases as Nike continues to see success in Kobe-themed Air Forces. This pack is set to drop sometime during the fall season of 2025 for a retail tag of $130. The shoes are expected to be limited in their nature, so don't sleep on an opportunity to own a piece of Kobe Bryant history.