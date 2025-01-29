With Valentine's Day and the Season of Love right around the corner, Nike is taking the opportunity to release a number of thematic sneakers for the hallmark holiday as they've done in years past. No one shows more love to their superstars quite like fans of the Memphis Grizzlies show Ja Morant, so it's only fitting that the two-time All-Star and 2020 Rookie of the Year shows some love back with his latest Nike Ja 2 sneakers.

The Nike Ja 2 first debuted in September 2024 and has since been the go-to sneaker for Ja Morant on the court. Following the success of his debut signature Nike Ja 1, the Ja 2 comes with updated performance capabilities and added stability to withstand the aggressive play of Morant on the court.

This upcoming “Heart Eyes” colorway will follow a slow cadence of holiday-themed sneakers Morant and Nike have pushed in the past, from his “Nightmare” Nike Ja 2 for Halloween to the recent “Tree Topper” release for Christmas 2024.

Nike Ja 2 “Heart Eyes”

The Nike Ja 2 “Heart Eyes” will come in an official style code of Magic Ember/Iron Grey-Pink Foam-Deep Night-Black-Hyper Pink. The colorway is certainly a loud one with the Magic Ember shade of pink throughout the front half of the uppers, midsole, and outsole. The shoes derive their name from the spray-painted hearts (some of which are broken) appearing throughout the back half of the shoe, based in the grey outsole. The shoes are finished with a black Nike Swoosh to match the sockliner while Morant's logos appear on the tongue and back heel tab.

The Nike Ja 2 “Heart Eyes” is expected to release February 2025 right around Valentine's Day on the fourteenth, so be on the lookout through Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers for a hard release date. The shoes will come with a standard price tag of $130 and will come in full sizing with adjusted pricing.

