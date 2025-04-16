It will be an interesting offseason for the Phoenix Suns and NBA superstar Kevin Durant as the two sides convene to discuss his future, but the Nike lifetime athlete has already proven himself on the court. Joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only other athletes with lifetime contracts with Nike, Kevin Durant has released 18 signature models of his popular Nike KD sneakers. Next up, we'll see another EYBL colorway release added to the Nike KD 18.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (or “EYBL) has been a tradition since 2010 in showcasing some of the top youth basketball talent from all over the country. Notable NBA players like Austin Rivers, Cole Anthony, and the upcoming Cooper Flagg are all alumni of the program as they continue to grow as a top feeder for NBA-level talent.

Kevin Durant has had a relationship with EYBL since its inception, oftentimes coming to games and sharing some of his knowledge with the younger generation. Since his signature Nike KD 4 released in 2011, Durant has given an EYBL colorway to each of his signature sneakers. Almost 15 years later, we'll see the Nike KD 18 “EYBL” release to the public.

Nike KD 18 “EYBL”

First teased in-game by Durant, the latest release will arrive in a stunning Metallic Silver/Dark Smoke Grey-Green Strike-Dusty Sage-Chrome color scheme. The shoes are metallic silver throughout the dynamic upper and all through the midsole. The outsole, sockliner, and tongue are done in a more muted grey color while we see hits of chrome throughout the Nike, KD, and EYBL logos.

The pair is contrasted by several green hues throughout the toebox mesh and up the tongue. We see two-toned laces followed by a hit of green along the outsole, completing a very clean look that's sure to stand out on the court.

The Nike KD 18 “EYBL” will release April 25, 2025 for a standard retail price of $160. The shoes are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and very selective Nike retailers in men's sizing. In the past, EYBL releases have been limited in their nature, so don't sleep on your chance to grab these on drop day!

What do you think of Kevin Durant's newest EYBL colorway?