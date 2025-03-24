“The Kid,” “Junior,” “The Natural” – whatever you want to call him, MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. is undoubtedly the coolest person to ever step foot on a baseball diamond. His flashy style coupled with his signature backwards ball cap was enough to capture a generation of young baseball fans as Nike launched him to astronomical heights with his own signature shoe. Come 2025, we'll finally see his most iconic silhouette and colorway, the Nike Griffey 1, return in an updated release.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 was first release in 1996 while Ken Griffey Jr. was at the top of the baseball world. He was also one of the most iconic athletes of the 1990's with his newfound style in the typically traditional game of baseball, so an entire generation of young ball players influenced their look off “The Kid” himself.

The Griffey Max 1 will return in its original “Emerald” or “Freshwater” colorway, which was made to match the Seattle Mariners whom Griffey played for from 1989-1999. This particular colorway will return for the first time since 2021.

CONFIRMED: The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Emerald” returns for Holiday 2025 🗓️ 📝 DM8311-001

💵 $170 (men); $120 (GS) pic.twitter.com/tpL3Exal53 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

‘Fresh Water' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Releasing This Year The classic ‘Fresh Water' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 retro is expected to arrive this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/Tvq37Cv73L — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Griffey 1 will return in its iconic Black/Multi-Color-Fresh Water return as the most popular iteration of the sneakers ever release. The uppers are done in a smooth nubuck suede with a streak of Fresh Water teal running through both sides of the shoe. The predominantly black sneaker is set in a Nike Air outsole with white “pods” accenting the air units. The hallmark feature is the strap across the ankle donning a rubber “24” for Ken Griffey Jr. White laces complete the look while we see a hit of red on the Nike tongue logo.

While no official release date has been set for the Nike Air Griffey Max 1, we have official retailer images and can expect these to arrive sometime during the holiday 2025 season. The shoes will see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app and will come in full family sizing. Don't miss out on your chance to own this classic sneaker that defined the 1990's.