2025 has been dubbed as the “Year of the Mamba” and Nike is set to continue their tributes to Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant with upcoming sneaker releases of his illustrious Nike Kobe line. With three releases already confirmed for the rest of the year, another Nike Kobe 6 colorway will be added to the lineup with this new “Black Lightning” colorway making rounds around the internet.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 6 has quickly become one of the most popular basketball sneakers on the market and is the most-widely worn sneaker in the NBA today. Featured in an upcoming “Total Orange” and recently released “All-Star” colorway, this upcoming “Black Lightning” colorway already has fans excited for its eventual release.

Nike Kobe 6 “Black Lightning”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Nike Kobe 6 “Black Lightning” is expected to come in a color ensemble of Black/Lightning-Medium Ash-University Gold-Barely Volt. While all images are purely speculative at this point, recent looks should give us a solid idea of what the shoes will look like upon their release.

The shoes will feature a black textured upper based in a grey and black Nike Zoom outsole. The shoes derive their name from the lightning Nike Swoosh and the volt Mamba logo across the tongue to match Kobe Bryant's signature on the back heel. From first glance, it appears that the shoes will have a sueded back heel, unique for the Nike Kobe 6 and a detail we may see more of moving forward.

While an official release has yet to be announced, we can expect these to drop sometime during the Fall 2025 season for a retail tag of $200. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on the upcoming release and when we may see official retailer images of these drop. Be on the lookout as these are expected to be another limited and exclusive release.